Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market Report To Observer Significant Development – Industry Opportunities To 2027 | American Preclinical Services, LLC, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, BTS Research

Global contract research organization (CROs) services market is expected to reach USD 59.24 billion by 2026 in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increase in the expenditure of research and development, rise in the number of clinical trials and increase demand for outsourcing analytical testing and clinical trial services

Leading Key players:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global contract research organization (CROs) services market are IQVIA., American Preclinical Services, LLC, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, BTS Research, ICON Plc, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings, Covance, Inc., PAREXEL International Corporation,., WuXi AppTec, Syneos Health ,., Charles River, , Envigo, EPS International Co., Ltd, SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, GenScript, CARBOGEN AMCIS, GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Pharmaron, and others

Market Definition: Global Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market

Contract research organization supports services and clinical trials for the pharmaceuticals, medical device industry, bio technology, government universities and institutions. CROs play a significant role in drug development. CROs provide various services such as project management, database design & build, data entry & validation, clinical trial data management, quality and metric reporting, medicine and disease coding, validation programming, statistical analysis plans and reports, safety and efficacy summaries and many more.

Market Drivers

Increase in research and development activities may boost the market growth

Increased demand for outsourcing analytical testing and clinical trial services would enhance the growth

Rise in the number of clinical trials can enhance the market growth

Rise in the regulatory pressure on contract research organization would act as catalyst for the market growth

Market Restraints

Lack of skilled scientists may hamper the market growth

Aligning of personnel expertise for specific projects is difficult which may restrict the market growth

By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

CNS Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Immunological Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Diabetes

Other Therapeutic Areas

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, Chiltern had been acquired by the LabCorp, which is a leading global life sciences company. The acquisition would help LabCorp to become market leader in CRO by expanding mid-market biopharma segments and by improving their skills in medical devices

In July 2017, Mapi Group was acquired by the ICON, which is a provider of drug development solutions. The acquisition would help in strengthening ICON’s business as well as in addition of analytics, real world evidence generation, significant commercialization presence and strategic regulatory expertise

Competitive Analysis:

Global contract research organization (CROs) services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of contract research organization (CROs) services market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

