Concrete Grinder Market 2019: Worldwide Industry Analysis of Development, Revenue and Gross Margin by 2029

Global Concrete Grinder Market Overview

Concrete grinder is used for finishing operations on a worktops or floors. Concrete grinders are used for grinding and polishing marble, granite, concrete and other kind of floors. Concrete grinders are sometimes purpose built to perform special operations. Concrete grinders that are used to grind concrete are designed to handle more stress and has more power compared to the ones used to grind marble. Concrete grinders have recently become very popular choice for industries for their applicability. Apart from finishing operations, concrete grinders are used for removal of adhesives and grease like substances from the floor of commercial sectors or industries. Concrete grinders have been used extensively in developed countries due to ease of operation and flexibility of usage.

Global Concrete Grinder Market Scenario

Concrete grinder has witnessed significant growth in recent years in developed, developing and under developing countries. The concrete grinder market is predicted to grow according to research conducted by the company for the forecast period. Concrete grinder is used extensively across the globe due to the noteworthy growth in urbanization and industrialization. Industrial sectors are opting concrete grinders for various purposes like surface grinding and removal of adhesives and resin substances. Further the concrete grinder has a positive reaction from the end user side. Concrete grinder is an advanced and time saving method to increase the durability of the floor and finishing of surfaces.

Global Concrete Grinder Market Dynamics

Concrete grinder market has a very strong market growth in the future as urbanization is increasing constantly. Construction companies are using concrete grinder as they are looking forward in a direction where they can easily improve the finishing of the surface and also use it to remove adhesives, epoxies and grease particles from the floor. The floor looks attractive, durability of floor increases and ease of operation are some of the factors that is increasing the concrete grinder market. Concrete grinder will boom more in developed and developing countries due to increase in industries. Increase in urbanization and industrialization are main driving factors for concrete grinders market. Simple design, robust construction, high quality, functionality and flexible price range are some other factors responsible for the growth of floor grinding machine market.

Global Concrete Grinder Market Segmentation

Concrete grinder market can be segmented on the basis of product type, operation and end use sectors. On the basis of product type, concrete grinder can be segmented into angle grinders and floor grinders. On the basis of operation, concrete grinder can be segmented into hand held concrete grinders and walk behind concrete grinders. On the basis of end use sectors, concrete grinders can be segmented into residential, commercial and industrial. Geographically, the global market for the concrete grinder market can be segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, APEJ, Japan, and MEA.

Global Concrete Grinder Market Regional Overview

Concrete grinder market has a strong market in developed countries as they are matured markets with advanced methodologies. The concrete grinder market condition in developing countries are witnessed to see a strong growth rate in the forecast period as per research study conducted by the company. Developing countries will witness a strong market demand compared to developed countries due to more development rate of industries. Concrete grinder market in Asia Pacific region is growing fast followed by North America and Europe. Concrete grinders demand from developing countries are expected to rise during the forecast period.

Global Concrete Grinder Market Key Players

Some of the key market participants in concrete grinder market are-

Bosch Power Tools

EDCO

Husqvarna

BLASTRAC

Bartell Family of Companies

HTC Group

Klindex

LINAX co., ltd.

ANDRITZ

Substrate Technology, Inc.

