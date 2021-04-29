Computer Assisted Coding Market 2020 Analysis By Regional, Outlook, Competitive Landscape Strategies And Forecast 2027 | 3M, Optum Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., McKesson Corporation and Cerner Corporation

Computer Assisted Coding Market research report assesses the ongoing as well as future performance of the market in addition to brand-new trends in the market. The increasing prevalence of this market report highlights the major industry growth drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints for the leading key players. The global market research report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major driving factors, challenges, and opportunities in the market. The report is a great resource that provides current and upcoming technical and financial details of the industry.



According to Data Bridge Market Research computer assisted coding market is witnessing a significant growth in developed economies during the forecast period of 2020-2027 because of rise in usage of electronic health record system, growing governing requirements for patient data management, provides precise coding are the factors among others driving the growth of computer assisted coding market . Modernization & advancement in technology will create the opportunities for computer assisted coding market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

3M

Optum Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Dolbey

nThrive, Inc

Craneware, Inc

Artificial Medical Intelligence

TruCode LLC

MModal IP LLC

Streamline Healthcare Solutions

LLC

Epic Systems Corporation

athenahealth, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

M-Scribe

ezDI, Inc.

Coding Strategies, Inc.

ID INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTATION IN THE HEALTH WORK GMBH & CO KGAA

iMedX, Inc.

ZyDoc

HRSCoding

Scope of the Computer Assisted Coding Market

Computer assisted coding market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific. Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

All country based analysis of the computer assisted coding market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. The market is segmented by product and service into software and services. By mode of delivery, the market is segmented into web-based solutions, on-premise solutions, and cloud-based solutions. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, physician practices, academic medical centers, clinical laboratories and diagnostic centers, and other.

Computer assisted coding helps in resolving issues such as maintaining large amount of patient’s medical record and the personal medical history by analysing the medical record to extract needful information. It saves a lot of time and is more versatile.

Research Methodology: Computer Assisted Coding Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Table of Content:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

5 MARKET OVERVIEW

6 BY TYPE

7 BY PRODUCT TYPE

8 BY APPLICATION

9 BY MATERIAL TYPE

10 BY GEOGRAPHY

11 COMPANY PROFILE

12 QUESTIONNAIRE

13 RELATED REPORTS

