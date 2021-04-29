Capacitive Touch Indoor LCD Advertising Players Market Reflect Impressive Expansion by 2021-2031

Indoor LCD advertisement players enhance customer experience directly at POS centers. Indoor LCD advertising players run dynamic content, such as videos and animations, as visual eye catchers accompanied by audio for an acoustic experience, which help attract customers at the point of decision in front of products and services. There are mainly two methods of installing an indoor LCD advertisement player, which depends upon the advertiser and the type of content they want to portray.

The horizontal mode of installation is more common in restaurants, whereas the vertical mode of installation is more common in public retail areas. Indoor LCD advertising players are available in different sizes, and the 40-inch to 54-inch category of indoor LCD advertising players are the most common as well as the most widely used. In addition, the screens used for indoor LCD advertising players are available in touch type as well as non-touch type. Non-touch type indoor LCD advertising players are the most common at present, however, the touch type indoor LCD advertising players are gaining traction and are expected to surpass the non-touch indoor LCD advertising player category.

Indoor LCD Advertising Players Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the drivers of the indoor LCD advertising players market is the escalating need for new and attractive modes of advertising to attract new customers across all industry verticals. The need for businesses to advertise products to sustain in completion has boosted the indoor LCD advertising players market in terms of value.

However, as the other forms of advertising are gaining traction, businesses are opting for inexpensive means of advertising as opposed to indoor LCD advertising players, which is likely to restrain the indoor LCD advertising players market.

Indoor LCD Advertising Players Market: Segmentation

The indoor LCD advertising players market has been segmented on the basis of size, touch screen type, installation type, pricing, application area, and region.

On the basis of size, the indoor LCD advertising players market has been segmented into:

Below 40-inch

40-inch to 54-inch

55-inch and Above

On the basis of screen type, the indoor LCD advertising players market has been segmented into:

Touch Type Capacitive Resistive Infrared Others

Non-touch Type

On the basis of installation type, the indoor LCD advertising players market has been segmented into:

Vertical

Horizontal

Vertical and Horizontal

On the basis of pricing, the indoor LCD advertising players market has been segmented into:

Premium Pricing

Medium Pricing

Low Pricing

On the basis of application area, the indoor LCD advertising players market has been segmented into:

Public Retail Areas

Airports

Leisure Parks

Restaurants

Others

Indoor LCD Advertising Players Market: Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global indoor LCD advertising players market identified across the value chain include Gleason Advertising Pte Ltd.; Luminati Ltd.; Armagard Ltd.; Hawkspace Industry Limited; Shenzhen Evergrowing Lucky Electronic Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen Huihong Technology Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen GemDragon Display Technology Co., Ltd.; Dedi Technology (HK) Limited; Shenzhen Qida Technology Co., Limited; Shenzhen Hummax Display Systems Co., Ltd.; AIYOS Technology Co., Ltd.; Maystar Electronics and Electrical Industry Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen Yashi Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd.; Guangzhou Glory Light Box Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen Layson Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.; Haiwell Advertising Industrial Co., Limited; and Mindspace Digital Signage.

