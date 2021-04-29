Burning Man Festival canceled, but many other festivals are still planned | song

For the second year running, the North American Burning Man Festival has been canceled due to the uncertainty the pandemic is causing in the crowd of live events. Postponed to 2022, the event, which has been held annually between San Francisco and the Nevada desert for 35 years to celebrate counterculture and ephemeral arts, as well as psychedelism, was scheduled for the week between August 26th and September 3rd, but the “Uncertainties” abound and the time available to organize the festival is scarce.

“We know that is necessary [estar em] Community has never been stronger. And building a community is what we ‘burners’ do best. We also know the pandemic is not over yet, ”Burning Man CEO Marian Goodell said in a statement. “Although we may feel the weight dissipate here in the US and the light at the end of the tunnel shining brighter, we are still in the pandemic and the uncertainties that need to be resolved are in the time we have , impossible to solve. “”

Although it does not take place in the way it traditionally welcomes people from all over the world, dancing around real totem systems day and night and traveling in very Mad Max vehicles, the organization insists that this is not a real cancellation, because she will be doing small local and online events.

Jim Urquhart / Reuters

As with all major public events around the world, especially in the countries hardest hit by the pandemic this spring, and with ongoing vaccination campaigns, Burning Man even considered making progress and asking for vaccination certificates, for example. Time and uncertainty about the capacity and financial availability of the regular guests were scarce. Burning Man is following in the footsteps of other big festivals like Coachella, Stagecoach (USA) or Glastonbury (Great Britain), which have already canceled their editions for 2021, or the Portuguese Nos Primavera Sound (and its Spanish counterpart), VOA Heavy Rock, Boom Festival , EDP Cool Jazz or the national edition of Rock In Rio.

Other festivals, from the Americans Bonnaroo, Summerfest or British Reading & Leeds, Parklife or Isle of Wight, past the Portuguese Nos Alive, the Sumol Summer Fest, Meo Sudoeste and Vodafone Paredes de Coura, are still planned. The dates of these festivals, as well as the status of vaccination campaigns and public health regulations, separate the different events and countries. The availability of international artists to tour is another unknown. This year’s edition of the Reading Festival is already sold out.