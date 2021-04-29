Beer Market 2021 Size Share Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

The latest research report on Beer Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the E-Cigarette Kits market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

The attention on the overwhelming players Anheuser-Busch InBev; Beijing Yanjing Beer Co., Ltd.; Carlsberg Group; Diageo; Squatters Pub; UNITED BREWERIES LTD.; Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.; Heineken N.V.; Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc.; Boston Beer Co; Molson Coors Brewing Company; Constellation Brands, Inc.; Compañía de las Cervecerías Unidas; Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.; Kirin Holdings Company, Limited.; Guizhou Moutai Co., Ltd.; Stone & Wood Brewing Company; China Resources Enterprise Co., Ltd.; Oettinger Brewery.

Conducts Overall BEER Market Segmentation:

By Type (Lager, Ale, Stout & Porter, Malt, and Others),

Taste (Strong Beer, Light Beer, Regular Beer),

Category (Regular, Premium, Super Premium),

Packaging (Glass, PET Bottle, Canned, Draught),

Production (Macro-Brewery, Micro-Brewery, Craft Brewery, and Others),

Distribution Channel (On-Trade, Off-Trade)

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Anheuser-Busch InBev announced that they are planning to establish a new brewery situated in Dodoma, Tanzania to increase their capacity and production capabilities for the future. Production at this facility is expected to begin from second half of 2020. The facility is planned to have a capacity of 1 million hectolitres.

In February 2018, Heineken N.V. announced that they had inaugurated a new brewery in Chihuahua, Mexico. The capacity established has a capacity of 6 million hectolitres per year and will be used for the production of various premium brands of the company for consumption in the country as well as exporting. The facility is created with the idea of green and renewable energy consumption in all its business operations.

