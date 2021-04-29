Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market to Record CAGR of 10% and Increase in Revenue by 2030 Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Emergence of low-cost, ecofriendly ballast water treatment systems is generating new market potential and opportunities, according to Fact.MR. Rising environmental concerns are expected to propel ecofriendly systems across the world. Conservation of the marine ecosystem is becoming imperative, as pollution levels are rising across the globe in a multitude of ways. Hence, systems that can save the marine ecosystem from harmful microorganisms and pollutants are expected to be the most sought-after, fueling the growth of the ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) market.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5380

Furthermore, governments and regulatory bodies across the world are bringing in regulatory measures and policies to ensure environmental safety and sustainability. For instance, the International Maritime organization (IMO) has issued guidelines to be followed by owners and manufacturers of water treatment systems to ensure minimal harm to the environment. Moreover, manufacturers are coming up with innovative technologies to develop equipment with compact designs to save space as well as ensure safety. Companies are also developing filter-less systems that do not need generators to operate, thus making them cost-efficient and environment-friendly.

Fact.MR predicts that the global ballast water treatment systems market will progress at an impressive CAGR of 10% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5380

Key Takeaways from Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market Report

The global market for ballast water treatment systems is expected to reach a market evaluation of nearly US$ 9 Bn by the end of 2030.

Chemical treatment systems lead the market; however, physical treatment systems are expected to grow significantly over the next decade.

North America and Europe dominate the BWTS market currently. Asia Pacific is projected to be the most lucrative BWTS market during the forecast period.

Ballast water treatment systems with tank a capacity of 1500 – 5000 m3 are expected to dominate demand in the near future.

Demand for ecofriendly water treatment systems is driving the market, and is anticipated to fuel growth in the near future too.

The COVID-19 pandemic crisis has hit international trade and transport, which has led to decreased demand for ballast water treatment systems.

For Comprehensive Insights Ask an Analyst Here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=5380

“Ecofriendly ballast water treatment systems that pose no harm to the environment will witness more popularity as years go by” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

Players in the global ballast water treatment systems market are looking at mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations as a key focus to gain an edge over the competition. Technological advancements along with expansion strategies are expected to remain key strategies over the forecast period.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5380/S

Danish company, Bawat, has launched a new low-cost and ‘green’ ballast water treatment technology. It is powered by waste heat from the ship’s engine. This system requires no filters, chemicals, or UV lamps. The Bawat system operates at temperatures ranging from 64°C to 72°C, killing marine organisms in a one in-voyage process in less time, which promises to minimize the risk of delay or disruptions during cargo handling operations.

Some of the key players operating in the global ballast water treatment systems market are Wärtsilä Corporation, Damen Shipyards Group, ALFA LAVAL, atg Evoqua (Evoqua Water Technologies), GenSys GmbH, Evac, Coldharbour Marine Ltd., Ecochlor, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, ERMA FIRST ESK Engineering S.A., Ferrate Treatment Technologies, LLC, Veolia Water Technologies, Hitachi, Auramarine Ltd., and Bawat a/s.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5380

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates