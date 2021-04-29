Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Analysis Report By Technology, By Application, By Region, And By Segment Forecasts Period 2021 – 2027

Automatic Number Plate Recognition System market research report, best market opportunities are put forth along with the well-organized information to accomplish growth in the market. Key elements covered in the report are industry outlook along with critical success factors, industry dynamics, market definition, drivers and restraints, market segmentation, value chain analysis, key developments, application and technology outlook, regional or country level analysis and competitive landscape. A universal Automatic Number Plate Recognition System market report consists of historic data along with future forecast and detailed analysis for the market on a global and regional level.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market is expected to render a strategic business ground during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 6.80% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Conduent, Inc., Q-Free Netherlands B.V., Siemens, Genetec Inc., ARH Inc., Neology, Inc., Vigilant Solutions., Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Tattile s.r.l., Digital Recognition Systems Ltd., NDI Recognition Systems

“Product definition” Accelerating infrastructure growth in the developing countries and emerging economies is driving the demand of automatic number plate recognition system market during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Germinating penetration of automatic number plate recognition system in traffic management, law enforcement, electronic toll collection, parking management, access control is helping to grow the market. Technological advancement is helping to enhance the ANPR software by making it compatible with mobile systems, adding portability, and providing the cloud storage database which is fuelling the market growth of automatic number plate recognition system during the anticipated time window.

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market: Segment Analysis

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market By Component (ANPR Cameras, ANPR Software, Frame Grabbers, Triggers, Others), Type (Fixed ANPR Systems, Mobile ANPR Systems, Portable ANPR Systems), Application (Traffic Management, Law Enforcement, Electronic Toll Collection, Parking Management, Access Control), End User (Government, Homeland Security, Traffic Department, Defense, Commercial, Entertainment & Recreation Facilities, Dedicated Car Parks), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market Country Level Analysis

Automatic number plate recognition system market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, component, end user and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the automatic number plate recognition system market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the market due to the large market share of ANPR as well as other associated infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest growth rate due to the establishment of public highways.

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market Scope and Market Size

Automatic number plate recognition system market is segmented on the basis of type, component, end user and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of component, the automatic number plate recognition system market is segmented into ANPR cameras, ANPR software, frame grabbers, triggers, and others.

On the basis of type, the automatic number plate recognition system market is segregated into fixed ANPR systems, mobile ANPR systems, and portable ANPR systems.

On the basis of application, the automatic number plate recognition system market is bifurcated into traffic management, law enforcement, electronic toll collection, parking management, and access control.

On the basis of end user, the automatic number plate recognition system market is fragmented into government, homeland security, traffic department, defense, commercial, entertainment & recreation facilities, and dedicated car parks.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Table of Content: Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market Research Report 2020-2027

Chapter 1: Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market Overview

Chapter 2: Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market Economic Impact

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2027)

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2020-2027)

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market Forecast (2020-2027)

Chapter 13: Appendix

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

