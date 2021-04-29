Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Potential Growth, Challenges, COVID19 Impact Analysis and Major Key Players Analysis 2021

This report on the global Automated Sample Storage Systems market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratergies, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. It segregates useful and relevant market information as per the business needs of players. Readers are provided with validated and revalidated market forecast figures such as CAGR, Automated Sample Storage Systems market revenue, production, consumption, and market share. For Instance Market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis and research methodology are the key topics in which the market report is divided. The Automated Sample Storage Systems market report comprises of several market dynamics and estimations of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors.

Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 833.84 million to an estimated value of USD 2202.63 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.91% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for automated sample storage systems from research laboratory is driving the growth of this market.

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

Hamilton Company

Brooks Automation, Inc.

TTP Labtech

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Angelantoni Life Science

LiCONiC AG

PHC Holdings Corporation

COVID – 19 scenario analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses

Healthcare organizations are already working in battle mode, preparing new plans to respond growing COVID-19 patients, right from sourcing rapid diagnosing kits to sufficient PPE kits for workers

Industry closures and people are asked to stay in their homes which has cause taken a huge toll in terms of money and economic growth

Over 4 million people affected globally, with 300 thousand losing their lives due to SARS-CoV-2

Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Segmentation:

By End- User Hospitals Diagnostic Labs Chemical Industries Biopharmaceutical Industries Research Laboratories

By Application Biological Sample Storage Compound Storage



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Oxford Instruments announce the launch of their new sample automation system MQ-Auto which is specially designed for MQC+ range of benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) analyzers. This system is specially designed to enhance the productivity and can be used without any experts.

In December 2016, Hamilton Storage announced the launch of new low-capacity automated sample management system SAM HD. It is a reliable solution for the lab so that it can change from manual to automated sample storage. It has a user- friendly touchscreen PC along with INSTINCT S Software.

Get Complete Latest TOC of This Report @

Competitive Landscape and Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Share Analysis

Global automated sample storage systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automated sample storage systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automated sample storage systems market are Hamilton Company, Brooks Automation, Inc., TTP Labtech, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Angelantoni Life Science, LiCONiC AG, PHC Holdings Corporation, Biotron Healthcare, Haier Inc., ASKION, TSUBAKIMOTO CHAIN CO., Swisslog Holding Ltd., LabWare, Kardex Group, B Medical Systems, and Oxford Instruments among others.

Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Scope and Market Size

Automated sample storage methods are specially designed for the laboratories so, that they can easily manage and monitor the forensic sample reports. They are widely used in hospitals, chemical industries, biopharmaceutical industries etc. There is an increase in the R&D investment in pharmaceutical and life science is fueling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Increasing research in pharmaceutical’s and life science are driving the growth of this market

Reduced labor cost is driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints

High installation cost is restraining the growth of this market.

The requirement for consecutive electricity is restraining the growth of this market

Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

