Ana Catarina Mendes says that João Cravinho’s statements are “unfair” | corruption

The leader of the PS group, Ana Catarina Mendes, defended on Wednesday evening that the statements of the former PS minister João Cravinho on the fight against corruption were “unfair” and stressed that “several of the proposals” of the former ruler had been put forward.

João Cravinho said in an interview with Polígrafo from SIC that the anti-corruption plan he created in 2006 was stopped by the government of José Sócrates.

When asked about these statements, Ana Catarina Mendes said in the TVI 24 Circulatura do Quadrado program that “they are unjust statements”. The socialist noted that “several of João Cravinho’s proposals were not only accepted, but some even greater steps were taken”. “João Cravinho proposed the creation of the Commission for the Prevention of Corruption: the Council for the Prevention of Corruption was established.” There was a change which later led to the creation of the Commission for Access to Administrative Documents (CADA), as administrative files also had to be monitored, ”he explained by way of example.

The PS MP added that “the undue advantage was made a criminal offense” as the illegal enrichment was considered unconstitutional. “It’s a crime and it was done on this commission,” he insisted. Ana Catarina Mendes also stressed that the only point the PS did not make headway was “in fact, illegal enrichment for the well-known reasons”.

The MEP also considered that there is no shortage of anti-corruption legislation in Portugal and that Portugal is well placed in the global anti-corruption indices compared to other countries in southern Europe.