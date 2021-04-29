Alegre defends Cravinho. Constance’s statements were “an insult” PS

Socialist historian Manuel Alegre stood up for former PS Minister João Cravinho and, in statements to Expresso, believed that the words of Socialist MP Constança Urbano de Sousa were “an insult, hooliganism and lack of respect for people who had a historic role in the party ”.

João Cravinho said in an interview with Polígrafo from SIC that the anti-corruption plan he created in 2006 was stopped by the government of José Sócrates. In response, the socialist MP stated that the ex-minister for public works “should have influenced memory”.

The former Minister of the Interior defended to TSF microphones that the PS played a fundamental role in drafting anti-corruption legislation and believed that the anti-corruption plan package proposed by João Cravinho in 2006 “achieves practically everything”.

This was one of the arguments put forward by the head of the socialist bank, Ana Catarina Mendes, in the Quadratura do Círculo on TVI 24 on Wednesday evening. Ana Catarina Mendes, however, was softer in the way she classified Cravinho’s words. “You’re unfair,” he said.

In statements to Expresso, Manuel Alegre said he was “very ill-disposed” in the words of Constança Urbano de Sousa and defended that corruption was “a problem of democracies” that the PS had to fight, but not only. There is “a conquest of the state by the central interest block,” he said, showing disappointment with the political class. “It was almost enough to have a first line on every bench,” he told Expresso.