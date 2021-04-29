ABS Sensors Market 2019 Leading Manufacturers Analysis and Global Demand Till 2029

Global ABS Sensors Market Overview

ABS sensor plays a major role in day to day operations of vehicle’s driving experience. ABS sensor is a type of tachometer that measures the rotational speed of a wheel and passes it to the car’s Engine Control Unit. ABS sensor is also known as wheel speed sensors.

Recent advancements in automotive technologies has enabled the ABS sensors for transmitting individual wheel’s rotational speed to ECU for proper operation of vehicle’s braking system and avoid the locking of wheels. The ABS sensor consists of a toothed ring and a magnet enclosed in a coil. ABS sensors will witness an increase in the market size due to the growth in the automotive industry.

Global ABS Sensors Market Scenario

ABS sensors has witnessed significant growth in recent years as per demands in developed and developing countries. ABS sensors market is predicted to grow significantly in developing and under developing countries according to research conducted by the company for the forecast period due to increase in the demand of automobiles. ABS sensors market is competitive owing to the presence of well-diversified international and regional players. ABS sensors is used extensively across the globe due to its reliability and safety of passengers. Further, the ABS sensors has a positive reaction from the end user side for its application, reliability, safety and durability. Apart from this automotive manufacturers are also taking their chance to make ABS sensors a compulsion component in all vehicles.

Global ABS Sensors Market Dynamics

ABS sensors market has a very strong market growth in the future due to rising demand in automobiles. ABS Sensor latest trend in the market is the technical evolution of ABS system from being an accessory to a standard fitment. Government laws have been implemented in many countries for the compulsion of ABS sensors in the vehicle. ABS sensors are becoming advanced and can operate under severe conditions, such as high temperature, high humidity, vibrations, electromagnetic interference, and pollution. ABS sensors will boom more in developing countries in comparison to developed countries due to higher demand rate of automobiles. Due to the increased number of road accidents globally, major importance is being laid on improving road safety regulations and creating laws to make automobiles safer for driving. The increasing number of design improvements in car technology will also be one of the key trends for the growth of the global ABS sensors market.

Global ABS Sensors Market Segmentation

ABS sensors market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type, by product type and sales channel. On the basis of vehicle type, ABS sensors can be segmented into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicles. On the basis of product type, ABS sensors can be segmented into active type and passive type. On the basis of sales channel, ABS sensors can be segmented into OEM and aftermarket. Geographically, the global market for the ABS sensors market can be segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, APEJ, Japan, and MEA.

Global ABS Sensors Market Regional Overview

ABS sensors market has a strong market in developed and developing countries as they are matured markets with more automotive fleets. The ABS sensors market in under-developing countries is witnessed to see a strong growth rate in the forecast period due to increasing demand in automobiles as per research study conducted by the company. Among the regions mentioned above the Asia Pacific region ranks as the fastest growing market for ABS sensors. In APEJ region China, South Korea, and India are the top automobile producing countries making them prominent market for ABS sensors. Overall the outlook for the global ABS sensors market will have a positive growth over the forecasted period with the increase in demand for automobiles.

Global ABS Sensors Market Key Players

Some of the key market participants in ABS sensors market are-

Continental AG

Delphi Auto Parts

DENSO CORPORATION

Robert Bosch GmbH

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Company

Melexis

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

WABCO

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the ABS sensors market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The ABS sensors market report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, product type, and application.

