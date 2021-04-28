With a guaranteed place in the OJs, Carolina João points to the top 15 candle in the world

After Joana Pratas (Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004), Catarina Fagundes (Atlanta 1996), Diana Neves (London 2012), Mariana Lobato (London 2012), Rita Gonçalves (London 2012) and Sara Carmo (London 2012 and Rio 2016 )), Carolina João will be the seventh Portuguese female sailor to attend the Olympics in three months. The athlete from Sport Algés e Dafundo assured in the European Olympic qualification that she had played in Vilamoura, one of the two places that were still available in the women’s ILCA 6 classification (new name of the radial laser class) and in conversation with the PUBLIC, acknowledges that this qualification can be the boom that you needed to reach the “Top 15 in the world”.

With Jorge Lima and José Costa, who are already guaranteed in the 49er class, and Diogo Costa and Pedro Costa in the 470 class, Carolina João’s good result in the Algarve closes the Portuguese sailing team in the Bay of Enoshima south of Tokyo will compete. The 24-year-old athlete has beaten seven European sailors (one medalist) with Olympic experience in European qualifying, but admits that she has not given much thought to what she will feel in Japan and is just expecting “a very good experience “And” Maybe preparing for the Paris Olympics in 2024 “.

In a class that is “one of the most competitive”, the amateur explains that “the laser is a mentally and physically demanding boat” and “very tactical” because “the speed differences are not that great and more simple.” “The mistake is more noticeable. If we make the smallest mistake, we miss about ten boats. “

Despite the competitiveness – “There were 120 women in the World Cup” – and there are “nations that are very good” – “The Dutch always have four in the top 10, the French three in the top 20” – Carolina João says he has “everything to be a good sailor and top 20 or top 15 in the world”.

To get there, the chemical engineering student at the Instituto Superior Técnico in Lisbon admits that “the head needs to be worked on”. “Sometimes we have to believe that we are capable. Sailing is a very psychologically demanding sport. In this championship, the last day of qualifying was very stressful for me and I really have to work. I was more confident and this qualification will increase my self-esteem. “

Carolina João is grateful that she has “a structure” around her that “makes her believe in this dream” – “This campaign owes a lot to my club and my coach” – and concludes with the words that she hopes, “ an inspiration to the latest “:” I hope you see this as an inspiration for them to exercise more and want more. If we, the elders, do not set an example, the candle will not take a step forward. “

The trainer of Sport Algés e Dafundo, who played a crucial role in the preparation of the sailor, is Alpes Costa, who tells the PUBLIC that “It all began ten years ago when Carolina, who was already big, wanted to leave the optimists and herself decided on the laser class ”.

In front of an athlete, “sometimes a bit stubborn, but very committed”, Alpes Costa says that “this is a start for Carolina João.” It is important to open up horizons and have more confidence in her. We have been working hard on this side over the past few months, so the first few days of qualifying, whether they went well or bad, had no impact on the championship. The third day was more complicated, with a lot of fear and a lot of nerves, but it went well and we reached our goal of qualifying Portugal for the Olympics in a different class. “

