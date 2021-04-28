Use Manchester City in Paris | Soccer

There will be no teams in football that have invested more in pursuing a European title. PSG and Manchester City have been some of the biggest donors in the last decade, fueled by the unlimited resources of their Arab owners, but none of them have managed to win the Champions League. That could change this season, and after Wednesday’s first leg in Paris, City are the closest to reaching the final. A 2-1 win put Pep Guardiola’s side closer to the final and the Gauls further from doing at least the same last season.

From the benches it was a duel between two men who were opponents, both as a player and as a coach, both inspired by the same man (Marcelo Bielsa) but with very different ideas. Pochettinos PSG is based on their front-end trio (Mbappé, Neymar and Di Maria), Guardiola City without a striker, but with a lot of mobility and creativity from men like Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden or De Bruyne – and of course a strong Portuguese presence in the ” Elf “with Rúben Dias, João Cancelo and Bernardo Silva.

With all the creativity on the field, the first goal of the game came in a dead ball. At 15 ‘, Di Maria hit a perfect corner that dripped into the area and Marquinhos’s right header. In fact, the PSG advantage was justified by the speed at which they reached the “citizen’s” territory, even if Mbappé didn’t appear to be in his best days. On the contrary, Neymar seemed full of the desire to shine.

City equalized the situation in the middle of the first half and had a nice opportunity to recover in midfield just before the break, where the ball was left for Bernardo Silva. The Portugal international left it to Foden, who forced Navas to defend well.

The best moment in town went into the second half and was realized in the 64th and in a moment of somewhat accidental genius by Kevin de Bruyne. Far from the goal, the Belgian threw a dripping ball into the small area as a cross, but the ball hit the grass and deceived Navas completely paralyzed. Shortly afterwards, after 71 ‘, a direct free kick by Ryad Mahrez City gave a 2-1, a goal in which the Algerian benefited greatly from the poor composition of the Paris barrier.

Things got worse for Pochettino’s team when Idrissa Gueye was shown straight red. The Argentine coach put the team together with the entry of Danilo Pereira in the 80th minute.

Nothing has changed until the end and from today’s perspective everything seems to be focused on a British final, between Chelsea, who drew 1-1 at Valdebebas with Real Madrid on Tuesday, and this city of Guardiola, who want to return to the Champions League decision a decade after winning his second title as Barcelona coach. If that advantage is enough, we will know next Tuesday in the second leg at Etihad.