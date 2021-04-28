The ERC “categorically” rejects the climate of intimidation and violence via the media ERC

The Social Communications Regulatory Authority (ERC) this Wednesday “categorically” opposed the climate of intimidation and violence that the media could face while doing their business and called for “immediate and determined” intervention by police authorities.

In a statement, the ERC Regulatory Council stressed that “it became particularly concerned about the events that followed the football challenge between Moreirense FC and FC Porto on April 26, 2021, during which he held functions as a media professional who prevented it was to carry out his work in conditions of professional and personal safety, a situation that could affect freedom of information. “

The Social Communications Regulatory Authority “categorically rejects the climate of intimidation and violence that media professionals may be exposed to in the course of their work, and calls for immediate and determined action by the police, sports and judicial authorities to prevent future Repetition of these situations, ”the statement said.

TVI picture reporter Francisco Ferreira suffered on Monday evening in Moreira de Cónegos, Braga district, from aggression that had “the protagonist of football entrepreneur Pedro Pinho,” said the TVI information director on Tuesday in a statement in which he “vehemently” said refused the act.

The aggression came after the game between Moreirense and FC Porto.

The ERC thus joins several organizations including the Portuguese Football Association (FPF), the Union of Journalists (SJ), the Association of Sports Journalists (CNID), the National Association of Football Agents (ANAF) and the Portuguese Football Referees Association (APAF)) with the clubs Sporting and Benfica and the Minister of Education who condemned the act.