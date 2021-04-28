The days of language and the (so often bad) language of days of opinion

For the second time since its inception, the 5th World Day of the Portuguese Language will be celebrated. The day was not exactly UNESCO’s choice, which in 2019 inaugurated May 5th, a date that the CPLP had set ten years earlier, of course ten years earlier, as the Day of Portuguese Language and Culture (of course at CPLP). All very institutional. The party manifesto was announced to the press last Monday with an international agenda that, according to the news, “includes conferences, colloquiums, concerts, literary and poetry competitions and academic initiatives”. The initiatives are of course coordinated “by Camões” (not Vate, but the institute that copied his name) and take place “in all regions of the world”. More than 150 activities in 44 countries, it’s a job. This is in addition to several local initiatives, such as the one sponsored by Foz Literária entitled “The Portuguese language has days …”, which contain messages from António Aresta and Francisco Miguel Valada. Presented by José Valle de Figueiredo, it will be broadcast by Zoom on May 5th at 5:30 p.m.