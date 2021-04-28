Strategic partnership between the European Union and India opinion

The Portuguese Presidency of the European Union (EU) has made the EU-India partnership a top priority given the diversification of relations with its Indo-Pacific partners. This is another area of ​​growing common interest and the vital space for possible meeting between Asia, Europe and the US.

It is important to remember that the Indo-Pacific became the central axis of the US (India, Australia and Japan) strategic alliances, be it military, commercial, logistical or health. The challenge that arises from Beijing’s ambitions and the consolidation of stability in Europe is steering American foreign and security policy in this direction.

A common EU policy for the Indo-Pacific region is more urgent than ever and fundamental to its economic and geopolitical interests. The EU’s strategic positioning is essential to the challenges and opportunities in the Indo-Pacific.

In this sense, the EU needs to be part of change and take a broad and balanced look at Asia in the face of the enormous challenges posed by US-China relations. This requires further development of cooperation with India.

In this context, the EU-India Summit, scheduled for May in Porto, will take place, an essential event for the geopolitical balance of the EU’s relations with Asia. At all previous institutional summits, the Indian Prime Minister has only met with the Presidents of the Commission and the European Council.

This new model – meeting with 27 on the initiative of Portugal, carried out by video conference – reflects well the moment of rapprochement that is being registered between the EU and India, the result of an international boom that also challenges Europeans and Indians and brings them to it to become aware of the growing relevance of the affinities that bind them together: the primacy of democracy and the rule of law, the defense of multilateralism and the commitment to a multipolar world that pays attention to environmental problems.

For this reason, this summit will make it possible to strengthen strategic cooperation for the EU. Above all, however, it is important for Portugal as it can show that it can use its diplomacy to build bridges with the US, India or China. It is not possible to understand the importance of the relationship with India without considering the relationship between the West and China in the context of a region of the world that is increasingly the focus of more than just the global economy. but also international security.

The summit is an opportunity that Europe cannot miss to find new content in relations between Brussels and New Delhi. Europe must stop looking only at China.

Portugal has always defended the importance of a multipolar Asia for the EU and the world, warning of the essential role India plays in this context. Now it is important that the weight of the relationships, especially political ones, be minimally equal to the protagonism recognized for this emerging Asian giant that has not yet been verified.

The EU-India strategic partnership therefore needs to be given more substance and a strong commitment to strengthening cooperation not only in key areas such as trade and investment, security, technology, digital and green transitions, connectivity and health, but also on issues such as market access and cooperation for World Trade Organization reform.

India has constantly adapted, adapted and innovated to cope with changes in reality, especially in relation to the world. In this context, it has been successful as a constructive and reliable actor on the global stage. India, too, is increasingly advocating – for known geopolitical reasons, building a complex and diverse network of international alliances – to recognize the crucial role that the EU will play in this situation.

The EU, which is India’s largest trading partner alongside the US, is now seen as an inevitable strategic ally and a preferred partner in key areas such as digital and environmental conversion. The summit is therefore viewed with great anticipation by both parties and it is hoped that concrete progress can be made, reflecting the undeniable conflict of interests, both economically and geopolitically. The strengthening of ties with the Indians will serve as a counterpoint to the growing Chinese influence that is already worrying many capital cities.

We are clearly in the Asian century. China emerged with indisputable facts in industrial production and in the construction of infrastructures and prevailed powerfully. It was the factory of the world and affected the entire West in its priorities for action. The rise of China overshadows New Delhi, which still has a growing economy and mostly a bias towards technology. India is a potential source of diversification, especially at this stage of growth where it is looking for markets that China has not yet fully embraced. Portugal could play an important role in this context because of its historical ties with New Delhi.

However, the fact that the EU – under pressure from Germany – signed an investment agreement with China could hamper the May negotiations. India has a difficult relationship with Beijing and wants to become autonomous and grow economically. There could be some resentment from New Delhi that would hamper the negotiations.

With a population of 1,380 million, India – the world’s largest democracy – is only a few years away from being overtaken by China. Currently, India is the most populous country in the world with 1,440 million people. In terms of economic strength, however, its downside is still overwhelming: India’s GDP is much lower than China’s, roughly 5.7 times, which translates into wealth created by much lower residents (€ 1,648 / year versus € 9,164 €).

However, the increasingly obvious relationship between Beijing’s geopolitical influence and China’s economic interests makes India’s potential interesting. India, for its people and its intellectual level, for its civilization history, for the proof of cooperation with its neighbors in its development, for the coexistence with ethnic groups and religions, must be the first goal of the approach.

The relationship between the EU and India is not new: the first cooperation agreement was signed in 1994 and the strategic partnership dates back to 2004. In 2017, the EU was India’s first trading partner. At that time there were around six thousand EU companies in India, directly employing 1.2 million workers and indirectly another 5 million.

The summit is also an opportunity to formalize the foundations of a relationship that could become intense and affect both parties in order to look for complementarities and synergies.

The special moment we are experiencing now is also a time of confluence, but on an even larger scale, and this time with the involvement of Portugal, India and the EU to ensure that its effects are projected into the future.