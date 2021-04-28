Steel Tubes Market Key Players Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast up to 2031

The demand for steel tubes suffered amid the Covid-19 pandemic as the demand and supply slowed down. However, successful vaccine inoculation has meant that manufacturers are looking at the future with tempered optimism.

Recovery in the automobile industry will be key to future steel tube sales. Considering their value for their extreme strength and resistance for hazardous elements, in extreme temperature and harsh environment, steel tube manufacturers are focussing on innovation, strategical analysis, research and development, joint ventures, collaborations and acquisitions and cost effective methods for occupying their leading space in the sector again.

For instance, in 2018, Tata steel and ThyssenKrupp AG collaborated together for their European steel business to develop it as Europe’s second largest steel company.

In January 2019, TS and MTA Italy announced a joint acquisition of the shares of Saudi Steel Pipe Company for US$141 million.

Also in 2019, Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group collaborated together for acquiring BENTELER Distribution, a part of BENTELER International AG. The collaboration was made for improving its position as a leading pipe distributor and tube materials in Europe.

On 29 January 2021, European commission under EU merger approved the acquisition of AM InvestCo Italy by Agenzia nazionale of Italy and Arcelor S.A. of Luxembourg.

Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

NSSMC

JFE steel

Nucor Corporation

Arcelor Mittal

Jindal SAW Ltd.

American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC

Gerdau

POSCO

Tata Steel

Ansteel

Bao Pipes and Tubes

Liaoyang Steel Tube Co., Ltd

Shagang Group

Hebei Iron and steel

United States Steel (USSC)

AK Pipes and Tubes

Steel tubes and steel pipes are among the most commonly used components in a wide range of industrial sectors, such as construction, mining, oil & gas, and manufacturing industries. Steel tubes are used in various industrial processes, such as carrying high temperature fluids and gases, which is triggering its demand. Steel tube manufacturers are adopting advanced processes to improve performance characteristics of steel tubes and preventing them from oxidation and rusting.

Steel Tubes Market Dynamics

Rapidly Expanding Steel Industry Provides an Impetus to the Steel Tubes Market Growth

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the global steel industry has recovered fast since 2015 as steel consumption and production across the world. The world crude steel production increased by 5.2% in 2017, which reflects in the availability of raw materials in the steel tubes market. Incremental growth prospects of the world steel market is expected to augur well for the growth of the steel tubes market in the upcoming years.

