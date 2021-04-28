Squash Rackets Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Top Players, and Competitive Analysis by regions from 2020 to 2030

Historical and Future Outlook

The game of squash is growing in popularity around the world, and rising number of players are competing in Professional Squash Association (PSA) tournaments, from hundreds of countries. Squash is played in 130 countries, on more than 47,000 courts, and the World Squash Federation now has 116 squash playing National Associations in membership. Squash is also gaining popularity among beginner level players, which bodes well for the future of the sport.

In the recent past, from 2014 to 2019, the squash rackets market has grown steadily from a US$ 188.4 Mn in valuation to US$ 221.7 Mn. Original wooden squash rackets have gradually been phased out. Development towards larger heads and shorter handles have become mainstream. Weight reduction and increased strength have also become important to both, market players and end users.

Increased Penetration of Competitive Squash

While squash has garnered increased attention as a recreational activity, professional interest in the game has also stepped up in the recent past. For instance, the Professional Squash Association, in 2015, announced for the first time record growth in terms of television exposure for its tournaments, with partnerships from Astro, BeIn Sport, Fox Sports Australia, Sky Sports NZ, Super Sports, Ten Sports, and Tennis Channel.

For the 2019/20 season, the PSA allowed for squash tournament viewership through channels such as Eurosport Player, SquashTV service, DAZN, and Facebook to broadcast over 600 live squash matches through digital platforms. As per a SquashTV report, the channel surpassed 100 million views in January 2019 through YouTube.

This is a key trend that is indicative of growing public interest in the sport, and is expected to generate demand for squash rackets from beginner-, intermediate-, and advanced-level players in the foreseeable future.

How are Material Improvements Gaining Traction?

Demand for lightweight equipment while playing squash is on the rise, which is a key influencer contributing to developments in the industry. Low-weight squash rackets have become mainstream among professional athletes to improve performance without compromising on strength or flexibility.

Carbon fiber is one of the more popular materials replacing steel and wood. Technifibre and Prince Global, for instance, have unveiled their range of squash rackets comprising carbon fiber material, since 2016. Further, manufacturers such as HEAD and Karakal have adopted nanotechnology in their offerings. For instance, Karakal rackets utilize its proprietary Nano Superlight Resin for graphite layering in varied angles for the development of unidirectional fibers. Strength, stiffness, abrasion resistance, and reduced friction and weight are key parameters that manufacturers take into account.

The high level of competitiveness among leading players in the industry is pushing measures towards product differentiation in terms of performance, design, and technology. For instance, in 2020, Tecnifibre launched lightweight rackets named Technifibre Carboflex Cannonball 125 and X-Speed 125 rackets, which allow for superior handling and control. HEAD’s Graphene 360 Speed 120 teardrop racket is another new lightweight racket available for purchase.

Consumers have become increasingly aware and responsible regarding their environmental footprint. The global squash rackets industry is witnessing increasing demand for eco-friendly offerings. Water-based, organic coatings and adhesives, and increased use of recycled plastic materials are gaining ground for the production of squash equipment.

Key competitors such as Dunlop and Wilson have announced initiatives to manufacture rackets with up to 20% reduction in chemicals in comparison to conventional offerings. Wilson has also announced production processes involving recyclable materials, with the aim of reducing disposed plastic, influencing market developments.

Push towards Olympics Creates Major Growth Potential

The Olympic Games has resulted in higher value for squash games, owing to its role in legitimizing the sport and relevant organizations. Squash had been shortlisted by the IOC for an entry into the Rio Olympics of 2016, but that unfortunately did not happen. However, it is a part of many regional multi-discipline sporting events. Squash has reflected positive signs of growth in recent years, and while it has not been included in the Olympics so far, promotion initiatives for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and 2024 Olympics have gained substantial traction.

