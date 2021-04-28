Rheumatoid Arthritis Stem Cell Therapy – Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the expansion of product offerings by key players

Rheumatoid Arthritis Stem Cell Therapy – Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the expansion of product offerings by key players

Rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy has been demonstrated to induce profound healing activity, halt arthritic conditions, and in many cases, reverse and regenerate joint tissue. Today, bone marrow transplant, adipose or fat-derived stem cells, and allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells (human umbilical cord tissue) are used for rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy.

As the rheumatoid arthritis worsens, the body initiates autoimmune response and attacks the cells. Rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy is growing in popularity across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics, as it increases the healing of joints and further treats the entire system that causes the joint pain and inflammation.

The stem cells with ability to stimulate regeneration, immune modulating capacity, and excellent anti-inflammatory activity can be screened and selected. In addition, abundant amount of mesenchymal stem cells can be obtained from umbilical cord tissue. These are some of the key factors favoring the development of rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market. Government are heavily investing in healthcare sectors which is turn is expected to fuel growth of the rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market. Growing research to find effective treatment for various autoimmune disorders will possibly create potential growth prospects of rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market.

Rheumatoid arthritis is one of the many types of arthritis and is an autoimmune disorder. In patients with rheumatoid arthritis, the immune system attacks different parts of joints by generating cellular responses and antibodies to various tissues, including collagen, which leads to joint deterioration along with complications such as heart damage and pulmonary fibrosis. Rheumatoid arthritis affects 1% of the general population worldwide.

Unfortunately, the available treatments cause adverse effects as they inhibit responses of the immune system in non-specific ways. Rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy is an alternative option as the therapy works to induce healing while regenerating healthy tissue. Rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy also has a modulating effect on the immune system, which helps in fighting diseases while turning off some of the pathological responses. Today, new treatments and advances in rheumatoid arthritis research are being studied.

Rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy is being studied for its efficacy in improving complications in patients through the use of their own stem cells. These stem cell therapies may help patients who do not respond to typical drug treatment and want to reduce their reliance on medications or who are looking to try stem cell therapy before starting a drug treatment.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Stem Cell Therapy Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence and recurrence of rheumatoid arthritis is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market over the forecast period. Although doctors do not know the exact cause of rheumatoid arthritis, but certain risk factors are observed to be associated with it. These risk factors include age (most common between the age of 40 and 60), family history, gender, environment (a toxic chemical in the environment can up the odds), obesity and smoking.

Changes in lifestyle and eating habits are contributing to the growing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis. Development and addition of new therapies is the other factor contributing to the growth of the global rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market. For instance, Belgian company TiGenix announced a randomized phase II trial of its adipose derived stem cell product Cx611. The trial started in 2015 for patients who have active rheumatoid arthritis despite being treated with methotrexate and steroids.

