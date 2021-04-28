Portugal is far from being able to leave the masks Coronavirus
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) decided on Tuesday that citizens who have already completed vaccination against Covid-19 are not required to wear masks abroad, except for major events. The US, where nearly half of the population has already been vaccinated with the first dose, joins the extremely limited group of countries that have been able to make measures easier for mask use due to the success of vaccination campaigns or the decline in the number of cases.