PJ operation against cybercrime: more than a dozen detainees in 31 searches | Judicial police

The judicial police (PJ) carried out a mega-operation against cybercrime, which culminated in the execution of 31 search warrants, six arrests and the constitution of ten other defendants in addition to the detainees.

In the Bitphish operation, around 200,000 euros in cash, a city building, a car, a firearm and various pieces of evidence were confiscated, the PFY revealed in a statement released on Wednesday.

The detainees are four men and two women between the ages of 25 and 70 years.

At stake is an organized criminal organization heavily accused of the crimes of computer fraud, computer fraud, illegitimate access, money laundering and criminal organization.

According to the PFY, the investigated facts concentrate on the modality operandi known as bank phishing in the smishing and vishing modality.

Specifically, hackers sent a text message that looked like a banking institution and contained standard text that prompted the victim to click on an email address to avoid being fined.

When accessing the link, the victims entered a website similar to the bank’s website, on which they provided their access data to the home banking service.

The victims were then contacted by voice call by someone who claimed to be from the bank’s security service in order to trick the victim into validating the illegal transfer made.

The detainees will be available to the competent judicial authorities to question and apply any coercive measures deemed appropriate.