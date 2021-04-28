Outpatient Rehabilitation Service Market: Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

Outpatient rehabilitation services have been gaining increasing momentum in the recent years for people who are in the beginning stage of alcohol or drug addictions. The outpatient rehabilitation services tend to focus on techniques for overcoming addiction and therefore considered to be highly effective for early-stage addicts. Lower costs, short daily sessions, and access to support systems are the key factors influencing the development of outpatient rehabilitation services market.

Some of the outpatient rehabilitation services include physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech language pathology. These services provide beneficial practice for patients with range of conditions including neurologic conditions, recovering from injuries due to car accidents, or recently suffered a heart attack.

Rising number of geriatric population across the globe along with increasing incidences of various chronic disease is likely to accelerate growth of the outpatient rehabilitation services market. Key players operating in the outpatient rehabilitation services market are focusing on launching of newer and effective programs which may highly benefit the patients and in turn favor the market growth. Further, unhealthy lifestyle prevailing among the youth population is expected to increase the demand for physical therapy in the coming years which may positively impact the growth of outpatient rehabilitation services market.

Outpatient rehabilitation is a treatment program used primarily to treat alcoholism, depression or any drug abuse. Outpatient rehabilitation program varies from inpatient program where individuals are supposed to live in the rehabilitation centers for a period of minimum three months to one year under medical support. The duration of the outpatient varies according to the specific needs of the patients.

Most of the recovering addicts require one to three months whereas more serious cases require more than a year. There are three primary classification of outpatient rehabilitation services: Physical Therapy- includes diagnosis and treatment of physical impairments and disabilities. Physical therapies also helps to treat various neurologic conditions Occupational Therapy – include treatment to restore functions that have been lost because of injury or illness. Speech-Language Pathology—include the treatment and diagnosis of the communication-related disorder.

Specialized outpatient rehabilitation services such as oncology rehabilitation, cardiac rehabilitation services are also available for patients. Cardiac rehabilitation services includes exercise training, education for healthy-heart living, counseling to reduce stress. According to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), patients using cardiac rehabilitation services were 53% less likely to suffer from any cause and 57% are less likely to experience any cardiac related mortality as compared to those who did not use cardiac rehabilitation services.

Outpatient Rehabilitation Service Market: Drivers and Restraints

An increase of unhealthy lifestyle among youths is one of the driver of outpatient rehabilitation service market. The rise in ageing population which are associated with speech and other physical and neurological disorders also increase the outpatient rehabilitation services market. An outpatient rehabilitation program is preferred by the patients over inpatient program. The benefits of outpatient rehabilitation program such as freedom to continue the career and proximity with the family members are the factors which mainly fueled up the outpatient rehabilitation service market.

The increase of drug abusers is the prominent factor which helps in the increment of the market value of outpatient rehabilitation services. Lack of awareness and low facilities in healthcare infrastructure retarded the growth of outpatient rehabilitation services market. Moreover, untrained professionals in rural areas retarded the market growth. And additionally, high cost of services delayed the outpatient rehabilitation services market in the overall forecast period.

Outpatient Rehabilitation Service Market: Segmentation

The global outpatient rehabilitation service market is segmented on the basis of types, services and geography.

Based on types, outpatient rehabilitation service market is segmented into:

Physical Therapy Orthopedic physical therapy Pediatric physical therapy Sports physical therapy Neurological physical therapy

Occupational Therapy

Speech Language Pathology

Based on services, outpatient rehabilitation services are segmented into:

Outpatient Rehabilitation centers

Specialty clinics

Community health centers

Hospitals

Outpatient Rehabilitation Service Market: Overview

A rise in the geriatric population increases the demand for physical therapies. Orthopedic therapy holds the largest market share due to the inclination of the elderly population towards this type of therapy. Rise in number of infants affected with congenital disorder increases the demand of various physical therapies. Outpatient rehabilitation services are in the great boom in regions where there are more public awareness and good healthcare facilities. High adoption of healthcare facilities by the end users in the developed countries robust the overall market of outpatient rehabilitation services.

Outpatient Rehabilitation Service Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, global outpatient rehabilitation service market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China and Japan, China, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Currently, North America is the leading market of outpatient rehabilitation services due to technological advancement and increase in the number of elderly population. Moreover, the number of key players providing the outpatient rehabilitation services are more in this region mainly in the US. Europe and Japan hold the second largest market of outpatient rehabilitation services due to advancement in healthcare infrastructure and public awareness.

Asia Pacific market have been expecting the growth in the near future because of the rise in the geriatric population and increase in the patient pool. Middle East Asia and Africa show the delayed growth due to lack of availability of advanced technologies. Further, lack of awareness in these regions hinders the growth of outpatient rehabilitation service market.

Outpatient Rehabilitation service Market: Key Players

Some of the key players providing the outpatient rehabilitation services includes Accelerated Rehabilitation Centers, Ltd, AIM Health Group Inc. LHC Group, Inc., Select Medical Holdings, Physiohealth.in, Trilogy Health services,LLC., Senior Care Centers of America, Inc. and others.

