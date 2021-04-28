Minister of Internal Affairs in Parliament to explain the future of SIRESP | Home Office

The Minister of Internal Administration will be heard in parliament this Wednesday on the future of the state communications network (SIRESP-integrated system of emergency and safety networks in Portugal), whose contract with Altice ends on June 30th.

April 28, 2021

