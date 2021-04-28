Microbial Rennet Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2024: Leading Players are Constellation Brands, DSM, Merck KGaA, Vital Source Yeast, The Cheesemaker, Modernist Pantry, PuNature Food Ingredients

Global microbial rennet market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. High demand of cheese is the major growth factor for the growth of this market.

About Microbial Rennet Market:

Rennet is a coagulant which thickens the milk and converts it into cheese. It contains the chymosin enzyme rennin. There are a variety of coagulants, including animal rennet, FPC rennet, rennet vegetables, lemon juice, vinegar and microbial rennet. Microbial rennet work as a coagulating agent which is made from living organism includes bacteria, fungus and yeast. These living organisms grow under controlled condition for significant amount of growth. The texture and flavor are virtually identical with both animal and microbial.

Microbial Rennet Market Covers the Manufacturers:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global microbial rennet market are DSM, Merck KGaA, Vital Source Yeast Co., Ltd., The Cheesemaker, Modernist Pantry, LLC, PuNature Food Ingredients, Meito Sangyo.Co., WalcoRen, IIEC.co, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, SUDERSHAN BIOTECH PRIVATE LIMITED, Renco, Mayasan, The CheeseMaker, Calza Clemente S. R. L among others.

