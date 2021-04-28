Michael Collins, one of the first to approach the moon and the “only man in the world”, died | place

American astronaut Michael Collins died Wednesday, advancing his family and NASA. He was 90 years old.

The astronaut was one of the first three men to reach the moon in 1969 – along with Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong – but he was known as the “loneliest man in the world” in charge of the Apollo 11 mothership. He circled the moon while his fellow passengers traveled aboard the Eagle module to trample the lunar soil.

Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin NASA FILE / HO HANDOUT

“We regret to inform you that our beloved father and grandfather passed away today after a valiant battle with cancer. He spent his last days in peace with the family by his side, ”the family announced in a statement.

NASA also said it mourns the “loss of a brilliant pilot and astronaut”. “Whether his work is behind the scenes or in the open air, his legacy will always be that of a leader who took America’s first steps toward the cosmos,” said a note posted on NASA’s website.