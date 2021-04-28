Letters to the director’s opinion

Would

What happened recently in Ankara was a real attack on the dignity of women. Mr Erdogan previously received Jean-Claude Junker and Donald Tusk, predecessors of Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, with identical dignity. Now, at the reception of the latter, it has damaged the dignity of Europe by deliberately implying von der Leyen to be a woman.

A shame. Even more so, Charles Michel admitted that he had done nothing to attach the leveling plates.

The Commission, which brings together a large number of women in its executive branch, has an obligation to assert itself and no longer allow the repetition of prejudices against women, apparently even within the European Council.

Diogo de Macedo, Lisbon

Manuel Loff and the President’s speech

Manuel Loff was certainly not the only one who did not agree on an alleged unanimity regarding the speech of the President of the Republic at the ceremony on April 25 in the AR. However, when you read your column of opinion in yesterday’s edition and the apparent inability to understand the President’s responsible and personal message, you are calling for a union on the way we see and want Portugal and the need to ” Today’s good versus yesterday’s bad ”. I had to remember the “story of the only recruit who changed his pace”.

Disagreements are healthy and enrich any debate unless they are justified by a dogmatism that views the reading of events framed by space and time necessarily as “methodological errors of reactionary reading of the past.” .

Jorge Lúcio, Lisbon

Another speech by the President of the Republic

The different opinions on Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa’s speech are very strange. From the unanimous approval in the Assembly of the Republic, which I no longer remembered, to the very different positions mentioned in the PUBLIC yesterday. A historian, a law professor and a journalist each commented on the speech. One against, one for and one as neutral as such a situation allows. It is about history and as a human science it is always dependent on the time and political vision of the observer.

There is another way of feeling – that of the former combatants, luckily many like me are still alive. It all depends on what “went through there”. A few thousand are still waiting for the card from the former combatant, whom the minister will soon trust. While having records and personal reports is important, the only way to make history as free as possible is when this entire generation is gone.

António Barbosa, Porto

Chinese democracy “

Is there a Portuguese who is not satisfied and proud when his compatriot is the goal of international recognition for the excellence of his work, be it in the field of art, sport or science? Does someone with a minimum of common sense question the political ideas of an athlete who wins Olympic gold or a scientist who wins the Nobel Prize? Does anyone care whether they are a supporter of the government or not? Of course not. But unfortunately this is not the case everywhere.

In China, the official media, controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, is reportedly hiding the Oscar for the best performance won by compatriot Chloé Zhao. The CCP even censored any agencies that tried to advertise it, even on social media.

Communism and democracy were, are and will never be compatible.

Heroes Pancadas, Sobreda