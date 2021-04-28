INE removed companies from the United States after controversy over the safety of the census. Data protection admits to apply “corrective measures” to the census

INE removed companies from the United States after controversy over the safety of the census. Data protection admits to apply “corrective measures” to the census

The National Statistics Institute (INE) suspended its contract with Cloudflare, the company responsible for the security of the website used to answer the 2021 census, after the National Data Protection Commission (CNPD) suspended all personal data transfers to the USA or other countries, as provided in the respective contract.

In a statement released Tuesday evening, INE stated that “in recent days it has been faced with information challenging the security of the website for collecting the 2021 census, motivated by a post from a social network,” referring to a Posting on Facebook claiming that the census process was “unconstitutional” and a practice of “espionage”.

INE also states that “the technological options for information security in data collection on the 2021 Census website have been reviewed by the National Security Bureau and National Cybersecurity Center” and that “its approach respects security requirements and is the best option for timely success operations, service and in view of the expected global threats. “The 2021 Census Survey Platform is secure, as are the other technological options that are the same in all of INE’s activities,” he guarantees.

INE decided to subscribe to these services after INE was contacted by the National Data Protection Commission (CNPD) on April 26th, “which raised doubts about the legal framework for subscribing performance and security services to Cloudflare as part of the census.” completely suspend so that there are no doubts about information security “.

Moments later, the CNPD announced in a statement posted on its website Tuesday evening that a decision was made that Tuesday to INE, “Any international transfer of personal data to the US or other third countries without an adequate level of data within 12 hours suspend protection under the 2021 census “.

CNPD clarifies that after “some complaints about the conditions for collecting census data over the Internet” it conducted a “quick investigation” and found that “INE reached out to Cloudflare to operationalize the census survey to allow it to do so in yours Contract for the transfer of personal data to the USA “.

Noting that Cloudflare is a California-based company, “Because of the nature of the services it provides, Cloudflare is directly subject to US surveillance laws for national security purposes that require you by law to give the authorities unrestricted access to the US personal data that you have in your possession or in your custody or in your custody without being able to inform your customers about it. “

The Commission also notes that “personal data from an almost complete universe of citizens residing on national territory are at stake, including sensitive data, for example relating to religion or health status”. By Tuesday, more than 6.5 million people had responded to the 2021 census, according to INE data.

The official CNPD source also told the PUBLIC that “the Commission will continue the investigation to determine responsibilities” and that in the event of non-compliance it “may take a number of corrective actions”.

INE, in turn, guarantees that the suspension of the contract “will not affect the security of the 2021 Census website and that full protection of personal data will continue to be guaranteed” and that “the way the population reacts is not guaranteed equally, but it is The speed of access to the census collection point can be reduced. “Even so, INE emphasizes that responding to the 2021 censuses via the internet is” most appropriate, especially given the moment we are living in public health “.