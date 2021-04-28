Homestay in Portugal: Reality, Dream and Utopia Megaphone

The nursing experience may be compared to a juggling process. In the air the different balls: the host family, the biological families (those of the host child or youth and those of the host family), the social security institute and the framework institutions, the courts and the large number of technicians and professionals who accompany the child or youth (or will accompany). But others too, as well as the dimensions of the host, including his well-being, his routines and his occupation.

All of this accompanies the “ball” that is most sought after – the child or young person being looked after. But in juggling everything circulates and there is only one ball in our hands at any one time. A snapshot snapshot captures the rest, maybe in the air, maybe fallen, moving on, circling between what we’re holding and the next. The analogy is not necessarily appropriate, after all we are talking about people and systems in all their dimensionality and complexity that are so much larger. However, the real purpose of reception is precisely that: holding and releasing (the main aim of family reception remains the return of the child or young person to their natural way of life).

Rarely (if ever) do all parties sit together in the same room at the same time, in a really active and constructive dialogue, always in the best interests of the child or young person. The welcome are moments distributed between the different parts, in a combination of information and reports, the digestion of the logistic system and the continued care that is not always easy. The host family is somewhere in an epicenter of the mechanism for protecting and promoting children and young people at risk, interests and perspectives, but paradoxically, they are altogether peripheral. It is qualified, but in and of itself it is not the school, health or legal system (nor should it be the expectation, nor should it be the obstacle to promoting family reception).

What needs do host families in Portugal have between today and tomorrow?

Host families are needed in numbers, but also visible and understood. The world of those who receive it expands unexpectedly in and with each reception, but it shrinks when one is alone. A formalized host family support network is essential. Continuous and well-established training of the host families is required to listen to the families themselves. Family care is an experience based on group dynamics / group work, dialogue, emotional intelligence, attentive and active listening, conflict and stress management, and relationship and otherness skills. Dynamic, reflective and accessible workshops are central to preparing, informing and maximizing the quality of any reception. Articulated and standardized information, practices and procedures are required. For example, there is still no form for what needs to be assessed by the doctor in order to create the necessary medical explanation for the qualification process for foster families. In other examples, there are foster families who have enormous difficulty simply renewing their child or youth card as citizens. Computer systems, human resources and administrative procedures must also accompany the provisions of the new Family Reception Act, namely those that are similar to the rights of parents so that they can be properly requested and used when necessary. At the beginning of the reception there must be a concrete, secure and protected definition of the term “parental leave”, which is appropriate but possible for every age at which the child or young person is welcomed. On a Sunday so that the host family goes to work on Monday, the child for school or school (without even setting a day for enrollment!), Without a clear right to a time of acclimatization or bonding, in such a sensitive one Time, critical and of immediate practical needs, it is particularly difficult to understand. It is necessary that the welcome children and young people have an open space in which to communicate and share their experiences, needs, desires and dreams so that they are catalytic, critical and awakening forces in our reality and know their rights well. Practice needs to be combined with research to establish and implement good practice.

The host family is simply human, with inherent limitations and finite purposes and functions. But it is a crucial refuge that allows renewed growth and a starting point for a whole horizon, until then from a certain darkness, for the welcome child or youth, and a stopover, a time reserved for the restructuring of the country is family. Source. In a Portuguese reality where the dream is to radically reverse the reality of the number of children and young people in need of care who are actually referred to him (less than three in 100 today), it cannot be utopian to exercise and care for those who care. Utopia has a perfect system. However, always work constructively to ensure a today and tomorrow that will be safe for our children and adolescents at risk, and increasingly and consistently welcoming each other to the family, learning and developing from all sides.