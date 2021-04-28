Growing popularity towards health and fitness, promoted sales of medicine balls market till 2028

Global Medicine Balls Market: Overview

Like several other workout and sporting accessories, medicine balls have successfully found their place on the retail shelf spaces and digital online market. Medicine balls are fitness equipment, which is a good workout option for all age group across the globe.

Medicine balls or exercise balls are most often used in physiotherapy to improve the injury or for revalidation purposes as a training device. With the emerging innovative trends in the health and fitness industry, medicine balls are quickly finding their place in the global market.

Request for Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1427

In the market, medicine balls are available in different sizes and weights for a different type of workouts. While some medicine balls are specially designed to add bounce, others are more firm for easy exercising.

A wide range of applications of medicine balls such as muscle building, weight loss cardio exercises in the health and fitness industry is complementing the global market and manufactures can consider this as a great opportunity to improve sales across the globe.

Global Medicine Balls Market: Dynamics

A key factor driving the medicine balls market is the increasing awareness of people towards fitness and their attraction towards home workout equipment. A rising number of gymnasium and health club members are willing to participate in the new forms of fitness activities and are expected to contribute to the global medicine balls market.

Many hospitals are establishing physiotherapy care units, which is, in turn, contributing to the expansion of the worldwide medicine balls market. Growing popularity towards health and fitness among individuals have promoted the sales of medicine balls across the globe, and it will continue till forecast period 2018-2028.

With the growing health awareness, many regional government bodies are establishing gymnasium, sports academy and health club for fitness enthusiasts, which is a critical macroeconomic factor that is driving the medicine balls market. Also, they are raising campaigns to increase awareness towards fitness of the individual.

Global Medicine Balls Market: Segmentation

Global medicine balls market segmentation on the basis of product type:

Leather medicine balls

Soft gel medicine balls

Sand filled medicine balls

Other Product Types

Global medicine balls market segmentation on the basis of the weight of the ball:

0 – 5 lbs

6 – 10 lbs

11 – 20 lbs

21 – 40 lbs

41 – 60 lbs

Global medicine balls market segmentation on the basis of end-user application:

Gymnasium

Hospitals

Home use

Global medicine balls market segmentation on the basis of sales channel:

Online retail or e-commerce

Sporting goods retail

Supermarkets or departmental stores

Global medicine balls market segmentation on the basis of region type:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Request Full Report With TOC https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1427

Global Review of Medicine Balls Market

The global market for medicine balls can be developed by incorporating innovations in materials and design by the manufactures in the market. The key manufacturers of medicine balls in the global market are mostly located in North America and Europe. The medicine balls market has maximum opportunities in the developing countries of Asia Pacific regions, such as India and China.

The supply chain of medicine balls in the market through different sales channels and the rising penetration of the digital platform is providing several opportunities to the manufactures, thereby contributing to an overall rise in the revenue.

The U.S and Canada are the largest market for medicine balls and will continue to dominate in the global market over the forecast period. Due to the growing health and fitness industry, medicine balls market will witness growth over the forecast period 2018-2028.

Global Medicine balls Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the medicine balls market are Bosu, TRX, Decathlon, SPRI, Champion sports, Rage, Ader Fitness, Superior and some others. In the global market, these players of medicine balls are mainly focusing on developing the quality of the product at a minimal cost. Key manufacturers can grow further by incorporating their product with innovations and replacing the limitations.

Click here to Pre Book Report https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1427/S

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates