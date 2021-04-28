Global Walking Aids Market Is Thriving With Rising Latest Trends By 2027 ||Carex Health Brands, TOPRO, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Drive medical design, Eurovema Mobility AB, Pride Mobility Products Corp
Walking aids market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to grow at a CAGR 6.70% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The increasing incidence of Parkinson’s and arthritis and rising regulatory policies has been directly impacting the growth of walking aids market.
The major players covered in the walking aids market report are Invacare Corporation, Benmor Medical Ltd., HUMAN CARE, Briggs Healthcare, Carex Health Brands, TOPRO, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Drive medical design, Eurovema Mobility AB, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Stryker, Amigo Mobility International Inc., Patterson Medical Holdings Inc., Argo Medical, Evolution Technologies Inc., GF Health Products, Inc., and Karman Healthcare Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Global Walking Aids Market Drivers:
The increasing incidence of Parkinson’s and arthritis and rising regulatory policies has been directly impacting the growth of walking aids market.
The increasing number of road accidents, will expand the demand of the walking aids market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.
Moreover rising geriatric population, favorable reimbursement framework, rising disposable income of people and rising prevalence of osteoporosis will fuel market growth.
In addition, the increasing technological advancement and a rising obese population across the world will create prolific opportunities for the walking aids market in the above mentioned forecast period.
Global Walking Aids Market Restraints:
However, the high product pricing and a low acceptance level due to social stigma are the restraining factors for the walking aids market.
Global Walking Aids Market Scope and Market Size
Walking aids market is segmented on the basis of type and technology. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
- Based on type, the walking aids market is segmented into rollators, walkers and others. Rollators have been further segmented into premium and low cost.
- Walking aids market has also been segmented based on the technology into manual and automated.
