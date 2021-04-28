Global Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Procedures Market Is Thriving With Rising Latest Trends By 2026||Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc., pfm medical ag, KLS Martin Group

Global Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Procedures Market Is Thriving With Rising Latest Trends By 2026||Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc., pfm medical ag, KLS Martin Group

Global Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Procedures Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains the data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising diseases related to arterial, venous, and lymphatic systems is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the vascular surgery and endovascular procedures market are BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc., pfm medical ag, KLS Martin Group, Mercian Cycles, Life Systems Medical Pty Ltd., Boss Instruments, Ltd, assi.in, PRECISION MEDICAL PRODUCTS., NEWTECH MEDICAL DEVICES, Baroque Medical.

Objective of the Report

To analyze strategies/developments such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches and developments in the vascular surgery and endovascular procedures market. Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of vascular surgery and endovascular procedures Market. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers that operate in the industry. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value. The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2019 to 2026 has been provided to determine the market potential.

Market Drivers

Rising cases of aneurysms among population is driving the growth of this market

Faster recovery rate of endovascular surgery as compared to the open surgery is another factor driving the growth of this market.

Market Restraints

Long recovery time of vascular surgery is restraining the growth of this market

High risk of brain damage and stroke during some surgery is another factor restraining the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Terumo Corporation announced that they have acquired the large bore vascular closure device from Medeon Biodesign, Inc. The main aim is to expand their portfolio as there is increase in the percutaneous cardiac and peripheral catheterization procedures like Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR), Thoracic Endovascular Aneurysm Repair and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implementation (TAVI). So, this device will help the company to get rapid and reliable hemostasis with good outcomes.

In October 2017, CryoLife announced that they have signed an agreement to acquire Jotec AG. The main aim of the acquisition is to create a new portfolio focused on aortic surgery which will help the CryoLife to grow in endovascular surgical markets. It will also help them to expand their cardiac and vascular surgery business.

Segmentation: Global Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Procedures Market

By Procedure

Aneurysm Repair

Bypass Surgery-Peripheral

Carotid Angioplasty and Stenting

Carotid Endarterectomy

Dialysis Access Surgery

Endovascular Repair

Stent Graft

Thromboendarterectomy

Thrombolytic Therapy

Varicose Vein Treatment

By Applications

Government Hospitals

Private Hospitals and Surgical Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

By Vascular Surgery Products

Scissors

Forceps

Needle Holders

Scalpels

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Scope of the Report:

Market trends impacting the growth of the global beverage stabilizers market Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, function and application. To get a comprehensive overview of the Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Procedures market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value A neutral perspective towards market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

