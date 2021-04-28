Global Renal Dialysis Equipment Market Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts to 2027 By Major industry Players: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Gambro, Allmed Medical Corp, DaVita Inc

Renal dialysis equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 6.24% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 29.85 Billion by 2027. The growing rate of renal diseases among population across the globe is escalating the growth of the renal dialysis equipment market.

Some of the major players operating in renal dialysis equipment market are Baxter, NIPRO, NIKKISO CO. LTD., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Gambro, Allmed Medical Corp, DaVita Inc., MEDIVATORS Inc., NxStage Medical, Inc., TORAY MEDICAL CO. LTD. among others.

Global Renal Dialysis Equipment Market Drivers:

The growing rate of renal diseases among population across the globe is escalating the growth of the renal dialysis equipment market.

The increasing prevalence of kidney diseases and rate of end-stage cases globally is one of the major key drivers for the renal dialysis equipment market. Other factors including favorable reimbursement and rise in technological advancement to enhance the treatments and medical services also influence the market. Additionally, the growth in awareness about diseases, therapeutic modalities and the increase in funding by government for healthcare accelerate the market growth.

Furthermore, growing demand for peritoneal dialysis and emergence of dialysis centers and laboratories will extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

On the other hand, the growing demand for novel dialysis instruments, risks related to dialysis treatment and lack of awareness about the renal dialysis treatment are factors expected to obstruct the market growth.

Global Renal Dialysis Equipment Market Restraints:

High cost for the treatment, implementation of stringent regulations and lack of skilled workforce such as nephrologists in the emerging markets will challenge the renal dialysis equipment market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Market Segmentation:Global Renal Dialysis Equipment Market

By product the renal dialysis equipment market is segmented into peritoneal dialysis solutions, hemodialysis machines, dialysis accessories and continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) machines.

On the basis of end user the market is segmented into hospitals, home, clinics and dialysis centers.

On the basis of distribution channel the renal dialysis equipment market is segmented into direct tenders and retail.

On the basis of geography, renal dialysis equipment market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Study Objectives Of Renal Dialysis Equipment Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years

To study the factors affecting the Renal Dialysis Equipment Market Growth

To provide country level analysis of the Renal Dialysis Equipment Market by their market size & future perspective

To provide revenue forecast of the market segments & sub-segments w.r.t to three key region of APAC,EMEA & Americas

To study & predict the accurate future market size, share during the period 2020-2027

To provide the challenges & restraints faced by the new entrants of Renal Dialysis Equipment Market along with the threat of substitutes & threats of rivalry

To study, track & analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliance, mergers, acquisitions & new product developments

