Global Rapid Test Market By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026 – Bureau Veritas, SGS SA, Intertek Group, Eurofins Scientific, TÜV SÜD, ALS, Mérieux NutriSciences

Global rapid test market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rise in the requirement for a rapid test results to improve productivity is the major factor for the growth of the market.

The rapid test is preliminary screening test which are easy to use and having high quality. These tests are used for point-of-care (POC) which provides specific, sensitive and faster results within 10 minutes to 2 hours. It is used to test malaria and other infections such as AIDS, Influenza, HPV and Hepatitis infection.

According to the survey conducted by World Health Organizations (WHO) for the world malaria report 2018, it stated that the total sale in2017 was about 276 million. Almost 66% rapid tests were provided to sub-Saharan Africa. It is observed that the use of malaria test was increased from 40% to 75% in sub-Saharan Africa. These rapid tests have certain importance as epidemiological tools, additionally to use as diagnostics. These are used for lymphatic filariasis. Rapid tests are not used for diseases that are generally diagnosed from syndrome, but can prevent over-dose of antibiotics.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global rapid test market are Bureau Veritas, SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, TÜV SÜD, ALS Limited, Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation, AsureQuality Limited, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Genetic ID, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, OMIC USA Inc, Akers Biosciences, Inc., Abbott, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, Hologic, Inc., Meridian Bioscience, OraSure Technologies, Inc., Quidel Corporation and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd among others.

Rapid Test Market Segment by Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Chapter 1 Study Coverage

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Production by Regions

Chapter 5 Consumption by Regions

Chapter 6 Market Size by Type

Chapter 7 Market Size by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter 9 Production Forecasts

Chapter 10 Consumption Forecast

Chapter 11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

Chapter 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Chapter 13 Key Findings

Chapter 14 Appendix

