Global Rapid Influenza Diagnostics Market 2020-2026 Is Slated To Witness Tremendous Growth | Global Players –Princeton BioMeditech Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, DiaSorin S.p.A., SA Scientific

Global rapid influenza diagnostics market is expected to rise with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising number of geriatric population.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global rapid influenza diagnostics market are Abbott, BD, Quidel Corporation., Princeton BioMeditech Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, DiaSorin S.p.A., SA Scientific, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Analytik Jena AG (Endress+Hauser Management AG), Luminex Corporation, Boryung Co.,Ltd. among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Abbott launched BinaxNOW Influenza A & B Card 2, a rapid influenza diagnostic test (RIDT). This reformulated test already received waived status from Clinical Laboratory Improvements Amendments (CLIA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use with Abbott’s DIGIVAL diagnostic reader which is specifically designed for the rapid detection of influenza virus. With this product launch the company will establish a footprint in the rapid influenza diagnostic market

In August 2018, Boryung BioPharm launched rapid diagnostic kit for the flu, and named it “Flu Fast.” This device collects specimens from patients who has influenza symptoms and detects influenza types A and B by using the immunochromatography method. This product launch will help in the expansion of the company’s product portfolio

Market Drivers:

Rising government initiatives is expected to drive the growth of the market

Enhancing geriatric population also acts as a major driver for this market growth

Advanced technological diagnostic tests is also augmenting the market growth

Increasing investments in detection and control of influenza is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High prices of reagents and kits hampers the market growth

Negative results of RIDTs for a tubeless insulin pump also acts as a restricting factor for this market growth

Inconsistency in sensitivity and specificity of diagnostic tests; restricts the growth of the market

Unstable regulatory framework for approval of new diagnostic tests acts as a major market restraint

Report synopsis

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Industry Chain Suppliers of Rapid Influenza Diagnostics market with Contact Information To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share. Industry Chain Suppliers of Rapid Influenza Diagnostics market with Contact Information The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Rapid Influenza Diagnostics Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies

Segmentation: Global Rapid Influenza Diagnostics Market

By Type of Disease

Influenza A

Influenza B

By Test Type

STANDARD F Influenza A/B Fluorescence Immunoassay (STANDARD F)

Sofia Influenza A + B Fluorescence Immunoassay (Sofia)

Immunochromatographic Assay

Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR)

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Laboratories

Other

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Retail

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Insights of the report

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Rapid Influenza Diagnostics market. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Rapid Influenza Diagnostics market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. All the Challenges and growth opportunities in the Rapid Influenza Diagnostics market along with the market drivers and restrains.

