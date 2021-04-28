Global Premium Cosmetics Market to Grow at a Healthy CAGR of 7 % Through 2029

The global premium cosmetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 7 % by the end of the forecast period (2019-2029). Despite issues in global trade and worldwide economic uncertainties, the overall trajectory for the premium cosmetics market is largely positive. In the past few years, premium cosmetics brands have made substantial shifts in business strategy, which has been influenced by a number of factors including higher disposable incomes for the middle class, demand for high efficacy products, finances for women, and consciousness about aesthetics among men.

Further, factors such as greater brand recognition, digitalization, and the rising awareness among consumers about premium ingredients in cosmetics account for a positive shift towards premium branded cosmetics. The surge in premium cosmetics imports are driven by factors such as brand reputation, product pricing, and safety standards, which will drive market growth in the near future.

Key Takeaways of Premium Cosmetics Market Study

Skincare products currently hold the largest market share of ~41 %, and are expected to continue their dominance over the forecast period, owing to higher levels of consumption in the forecast period. Preference is high for products such as face creams, body lotions, and sunscreens. Despite a larger market share being encompassed by skincare products, make up and fragrance products are anticipated to grow at a faster CAGR in this period.

The online channel of distribution is set to register a higher CAGR of ~ 8 % during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to rising use of the internet, ease of online product comparisons, and easy availability of a wider range of products prior to purchase. On the other hand, offline distribution channels will hold a larger market share of ~90 %, which will continue through the foreseeable future.

East Asia, South Asia and Oceania regions will cumulatively account for the largest and fastest growing regions for premium cosmetics products with CAGRs of ~7% and ~8 %. Such prolific growth will arise from developing economies which are witnessing higher demand for premium cosmetics, particularly from Japan and China.

Easy availability of sweat and waterproof products, particularly in the makeup and fragrance segments, are gaining traction in regions with higher temperatures and humidity, thus bolstering the demand for premium cosmetics products. Cumulatively these sectors account for more than 37 % of the market share and are also the fastest growing segments in the industry.

“Increasing consumer spending on exclusive and superior quality products along with an accelerated internet retailing impetus, drives the growth of premium cosmetics market across the globe.” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Competitors Push for Product Development to Bolster Consumer Base

The global premium cosmetics products is largely an oligopoly, with major players such as Estee Lauder and L’Oréal holding control over most of the market developments. These companies are increasing their efforts towards tech innovations, mergers, acquisitions, and new products to diversify and boost their geographic footprint. However, issues of high pricing and the widespread influx of counterfeit products, will continue to hamper the industry.

