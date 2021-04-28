Global Prader-Willi Syndrome Drug Market Leading Players, Share, Demand, Future Growth, Business Prospects 2026||Levo Therapeutics, Ferring B.V, Zafgen, Inc, Chong Kun Dang pharmaceutical Corp, Saniona, Millendo Therapeutics

Global Prader-Willi syndrome drug market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing designations such as Fast track designation, Orphan drug designation for special drugs from regulatory bodies and development in the healthcare expenditure and the government support for the research & development for new and better treatment have fueled the market growth.

Global Prader-Willi Syndrome Drug market research study presents actionable market insights with which sustainable and money-spinning business strategies can be created. The business report also analyzes the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. Market drivers and market restraints estimated in this business report makes aware about how the product is getting utilized in the recent period and also gives estimations about the future usage. In the report, market segmentation is performed in detail based on various parameters that include applications, verticals, deployment model, end user, and geographical region.

The key market players in the global Prader-Willi syndrome drug market are Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, Levo Therapeutics, Ferring B.V, Zafgen, Inc, Chong Kun Dang pharmaceutical Corp, Saniona, Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, LG Corp, Insys Therapeutics, Inc, GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing designations for special drugs from regulatory bodies is expected to drive the growth of the Prader-Willi syndrome market

Strong drug pipeline and number of clinical trials is continuously increasing for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome which is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing research and development initiatives and expenditure, is also expected to drive the market growth

Rising healthcare expenditures in developing countries can also act as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Low number of approved drugs for this disorder is restraining the market growth

Lack of awareness amongst people about Prader-Willi syndrome also acts as a restricting factor for this market growth

Individual’s attitude, beliefs, including inadequate communication between clinicians and patients about PWS can hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Prader-Willi Syndrome Drug Market

By Types

Paternal Deletion

Maternal Uniparental Disomy(UPD)

Imprinting Defect

By Branded Drugs

Genotropin

Omnitrope

Norditropin

Others

By Diagnosis

Physical Examination

Genetic Testing

Blood Test

By Therapy

Hormonal Therapy

Physical therapy

Behavioral therapy

By Treatment

Medications

Dietary treatment

Human Growth Hormone replacement

Sex hormone Replacement

By Route of Administration

Oral

Subcutaneous

Intranasal

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Online Pharmacy

Retailers

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



