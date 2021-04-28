Global Hospital Lighting Market By Regional Outlook, Latest Trend, Share Analysis, Growth, Application And Forecast To 2027||Zumtobel Group AG., Philips Lighting AG, OSRAM GmbH, Hubbell., Orion Energy Systems Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA,Derungs Licht AG, D-TEC
Hospital lighting market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 7.94 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.25% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing number of hospitals in emerging economies will help in driving the growth of the hospital lighting market.
The major players covered in the hospital lighting market report are Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., Eaton, Cree Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg, KLS Martin Group, Trilux Lighting Ltd., Hubbell, Zumtobel Group AG., Philips Lighting AG, OSRAM GmbH, Hubbell., Orion Energy Systems Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA,Derungs Licht AG, D-TEC, C3 Lighting, OD Oudin Dentaire, Lindner Group, Stryker, Amico Group, Accesia AB, Slottsmöllan (G), Kenall Manufacturing, Bryton Technology, Inc.., DARAY, Brandon Medical Co Ltd, BeaconMedaes among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Study Objectives Of Hospital Lighting Market
- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years
- To study the factors affecting the Hospital Lighting Market Growth
- To provide country level analysis of the Hospital Lighting Market by their market size & future perspective
- To provide revenue forecast of the market segments & sub-segments w.r.t to three key region of APAC,EMEA & Americas
- To study & predict the accurate future market size, share during the period 2020-2027
- To provide the challenges & restraints faced by the new entrants of Hospital Lighting Market along with the threat of substitutes & threats of rivalry
- To study, track & analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliance, mergers, acquisitions & new product developments
Global Hospital Lighting Market Drivers:
The growing number of hospitals in emerging economies will help in driving the growth of the hospital lighting market.
Increasing adoption of LED based lighting fixtures, government initiative to enhance energy efficiency in hospitals and advantages of LED over conventional lighting will likely to accelerate the growth of the hospital lighting market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.
On the other hand, growing advancements in lighting technology will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the hospital lighting market in the above mentioned forecast period.
Global Hospital Lighting Market Restraints:
High cost of product and high consolidated market will likely to hamper the growth of the hospital lighting market in the above mentioned forecast period.
Global Hospital Lighting Market Scope and Market Size
Hospital lighting market is segmented on the basis of product, technology and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
- Based on product, the hospital lighting market is segmented into troffers, surface-mounted lights, surgical lamps, recessed lighting and other
- On the basis of technology, the hospital lighting market is segmented into fluorescent, LED, renewable energy and other
- Hospital lighting market has also been segmented based on the application into patient wards & ICUs, surgical suites, examination rooms and other
