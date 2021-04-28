Global Genetic Testing Market  Size, Research Findings and Conclusion Forecast 2028

Genetic testing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach at an estimated value of 585.81 billion and grow at a CAGR of 11.85% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increase in incidences of genetic disorders and cancer drives the genetic testing market.

The major players covered in the genetic testing market report are 23andMe, Inc., Abbott., Ambry Genetics., BGI, Biocartis, BIO-HELIX, bioMérieux SA, Blueprint Genetics Oy, Cepheid., deCODE genetics, GeneDx, Inc., Exact Sciences Corp, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Genomictree., Illumina, Inc, Invitae Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Luminex Corporation., ICON plc, Myriad Genetics, Inc, Natera, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc, Pathway Genomics, QIAGEN, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Siemens Healthcare Private Limited among other domestic and global players.

Competitive Landscape and Genetic Testing Market Share Analysis

Genetic testing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to genetic testing market.

Genetic tests are the type of tests which are defined as medical devices available in the form of kits and panels that are used for testing genetic diseases in humans. The testing is generally performed by collecting samples of blood from patients and the samples are then run on laboratory machines using test kits. There are numerous types of tests which are used in testing of genetic disorders which includes, predictive and presymptomatic testing, carrier testing, prenatal and newborn testing, diagnostic testing, pharmacogenomic testing among others.

Rise in awareness and acceptance of personalized medicines is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising advancements in genetic testing techniques, rising demand for direct-to-consumer genetic testing, rising consumer interest in personalized medicines in Europe, rising application of genetic testing in oncology and genetic diseases in North America and rising physician adoption of genetic tests into clinical care are the major factors among others driving the genetic testing market. Moreover, rising untapped emerging markets in developing countries and rising research and development activities in the machinery used in healthcare will further create new opportunities for genetic testing market in the forecasted period of 2021-2028.

However, rising standardization concerns of genetic testing-based diagnostics and rising stringent regulatory requirements for product approvals are the major factors among others which will obstruct the market growth, and will further challenge the growth of genetic testing market in the forecast period mentioned above.

This genetic testing market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on genetic testing market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Genetic Testing Market Scope and Market Size

Genetic testing market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, application, disease and product. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the genetic testing market is segmented into predictive and presymptomatic testing, carrier testing, prenatal and newborn testing, diagnostic testing, pharmacogenomic testing and others.

Based on technology, the genetic testing market is segmented into cytogenetic testing, biochemical testing and molecular testing.

Based on application, the genetic testing market is segmented into cancer diagnosis, genetic disease diagnosis, cardiovascular disease diagnosis, and others.

Based on disease, the genetic testing market is segmented into alzheimer’s disease, cancer, cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, duchenne muscular dystrophy, thalassemia, huntington’s disease, rare diseases, and other diseases.

The genetic testing market is also segmented on the basis of product into equipment and consumables.

Global Genetic Testing Market Country Level Analysis

Genetic testing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, technology, application, disease and product as referenced above.

The countries covered in the genetic testing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the genetic testing market due to rising demand for direct-to-consumer genetic testing and rising consumer interest in personalized medicines. Asia-Pacific is the expected region in terms of growth in genetic testing market due to rise in affordability, increasing surge in healthcare expenditure, and increase in awareness toward early screening of genetic disorders in this region.

The country section of the genetic testing market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Genetic testing market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for genetic testing market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the genetic testing market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

