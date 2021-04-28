Global CBCT/Cone Beam Imaging Market Size, Research Findings and Conclusion Forecast 2028
Global CBCT/Cone Beam Imaging Market
Global CBCT/cone beam imaging market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 605 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.18% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand CBCT/cone beam imaging for at home is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-cbctcone-beam-imaging-market
Global CBCT/Cone Beam Imaging Market – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026 – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global CBCT/cone beam imaging market are Carestream Health, KaVo Dental, J. MORITA CORP., Dentsply Sirona, PLANMECA OY, Cefla s.c., VATECH, ASAHI ROENTGEN IND.CO.,LTD., PreXion, 3Shape A/S, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., LED medical Diagnostics, Inc. & Apteryx, Inc, PointNix, Fussen Technology Co. Ltd. among others.
Market Definition: Global CBCT/Cone Beam Imaging Market
CBCT is a diagnostic method which is used to visualise the various parts of the human body, it is based on X-Ray imaging with the images captured through this system forming a cone. Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) is extensively used in maxillofacial surgery and dentistry because of its benefits over traditional techniques. Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems have many advantages compared to conventional CT used for dental treatment and planning. Some of the benefits includes lower radiation dose to patients in most cases, smaller acquisition times for the resolution needed in dentistry, a reasonable alternative to CT in terms of cost and improved resolution with the addition of more details. A CBCT scanner extracts high-resolution images for one-tenth of the cost and an element of the radiation compared to conventional CT scanner.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2018, Planmed introduced an improved Planmed Verity CBCT scanner which would provide a 3D imaging solution for orthopedic, head and neck imaging. This is so advanced that it could even provide a high quality image of even the smallest bone structures with a lower rate of interference. This new version claims to be more versatile, easy to use and more cost efficient.
- In September 2018, Carestream Dental launched their latest imaging system namely the CS 9600 CBCT system. It features intelligent automation which enables image capturing accurately with the very first attempt. It comprises of versatile imaging options and intuitive software along with upgradable field of view (FOV). Retractable seats have been provided so as to accommodate patient’s seating position. The updated software of 9600 CBCT system enables one-stop access to all 2D images, 3D images, and CAD/CAM data through a single system which makes this system bit easy to use
Competitive Analysis: Global CBCT/Cone Beam Imaging Market
Global CBCT/cone beam imaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of CBCT/cone beam imaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Drivers
- The lower rate of radiations emerging from these machines is fueling its growth in the market
- The growing geriatric population base acts as a catalyst in the manufacturing and selling of these devices
- Growing demand for digital dental imaging and advanced healthcare solutions is positively impacting the business growth of the market
- Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry is enhancing its growth in market
- Increasing incidence of dental disorders is a growth factor for the market
Market Restraints
- Rising cost of CBCT systems is somewhere hampering its promotion in the market
- Lack of image clarity and related concerns are restraining the market growth
Grab Your Report at an Impressive 30% Discount! Please click Here@
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-cbctcone-beam-imaging-market
Segmentation:
By Application
- Dental
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- General
- Implantology
- Orthodontics
- Endodontics
- Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Disorders
- Periodontics
- Forensic
- Others
- Breast Imaging
- ENT
- Orthopedic
By Detector Type
- Image Intensifier
- Flat-Panel Imager Detector
By Patient Position
- Seated
- Standing
- Supine
By End User
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Hospitals
- Private Practices
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
By Geography
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future global CBCT/cone beam imaging market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475