Global Branded Generics Market 2021 to Perceive Biggest Trend and Opportunity by 2028

Global Branded Generics Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of branded generics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Analysis:

Global Branded Generics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 232.83 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 421.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.69% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growing need for cheaper treatment options and pharmaceutical drugs required by patients.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-branded-generics-market

Key Market Competitors:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Zydus Cadila; Hetero; AstraZeneca; Mylan N.V.; Novartis AG; Pfizer Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Aspen Holdings; Bausch Health; Eris Lifesciences Limited; Par Pharmaceutical; Sanofi; Apotex Inc.; Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.; Abbott; Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; ALLERGAN; Stada Arzneimittel; Cipla Inc. and EVA PHARMA are few of the major competitors currently working in the branded generics market.

Global Branded Generics Market By Product Type (Value-Added Branded Generics, Trade Named Generics), Therapeutic Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Neurology, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Dermatology Diseases, Analgesics & Anti-Inflammatory, Others), Drug Class (Alkylating Agents, Antimetabolites, Hormones, Anti-Hypertensive, Lipid Lowering Drugs, Anti-Depressants, Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Epileptic, Others), Consumption Type (Oral, Parenteral, Topical, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Branded Generics Market

Branded generic can be defined as those pharmaceutical drugs that have been re-released with a different brand name. These drugs are produced by various pharmaceutical manufacturing companies as the patent of this drug has already expired and the generic drugs are sold at a lower cost. Even though, there isn’t any difference in the quality or manufacturing process of the drug.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the number of patents expired and expiring for the branded drugs; this factor is one of the major factors driving the market growth

Growth in the incidents and population suffering from chronic diseases and disorders; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraint:

Lack of penetration associated with the number of generic drugs worldwide; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

For More Insights Get FREE Detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-branded-generics-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Hetero announced the launch of generic version of “lapatinib” in India, which will be commercialized as “Hertab” by Hetero Healthcare Ltd.

In February 2018, Hetero announced the launch of a generic fixed-dose combination (FDC) drug of “emtricitabine” and “tenofovir alafenamide” in India. The product has already been approved by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) will be commercialized as “Tafero-EM” by Hetero Healthcare Ltd.

In November 2017, Eris Lifesciences Limited announced that they had agreed to acquire the branded generics division of Strides Shasun Limited. This acquisition will help in establishing Eris Lifesciences Limited as one of the top ten companies worldwide for Central Nervous System treatment segment.

Grab Your Report at an Impressive 30% Discount! Please click Here@

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-branded-generics-market

Segmentation: Global Branded Generics Market

By Product Type Value-Added Branded Generics Trade (Brand) Named Generics

By Therapeutic Application Oncology Cardiovascular Diseases Diabetes Neurology Gastrointestinal Diseases Dermatology Diseases Analgesics & Anti-Inflammatory Others

By Drug Class Alkylating Agents Antimetabolites Hormones Anti-Hypertensive Lipid Lowering Drugs Anti-Depressants Anti-Psychotics Anti-Epileptic Others

By Consumption Type Oral Parenteral Topical Others

By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others



Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global branded generics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com