Global Autonomous Wheelchair Market Size, Share 2020 By Development History, Business Prospect, Trend, Key Manufacturers-Permobil AB, Meyra GmbH, Karman Healthcare, Inc., OTTOBOCK, Matia Robotics, Upnride Robotics, DEKA Research & Development Corp

Autonomous wheelchair market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 145.10 million by 2027 from USD 67.20 million in 2019 growing at a CAGR of 10.10% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the autonomous wheelchair market report are Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, Invacare Corporation., Permobil AB, Meyra GmbH, Karman Healthcare, Inc., OTTOBOCK, Matia Robotics, Upnride Robotics, DEKA Research & Development Corp, and WHILL Inc. among other domestic and global players.

Global Autonomous Wheelchair Market Drivers:

The mounting instances of permanent and temporary mobility impairment, growing geriatric population, and obese people who cannot participate in activities that claim smooth movement are driving the demand for autonomous wheelchair market.

Corporations are frequently centring on the investigation and advancement movements to promote intelligent and high-level leaders to encourage the individual with progressing limitations.

Certain leadership is assumed to result in increased application of autonomous wheelchair market.

Global Autonomous Wheelchair Market Restraints:

High cost of the product and more inclination towards conventional wheelchairs might hinder the market growth.

Global Autonomous Wheelchair Market Scope and Market Size

Autonomous wheelchair market is segmented on the basis of application and distributional channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of application, the autonomous wheelchair market is segmented into residential, and commercial.

On the basis of distributional channel, the autonomous wheelchair market is segmented into retail, and e-commerce

