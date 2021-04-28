Fuel Tank Market Emerging Technologies and Innovations – Key Players TI Fluid Systems, Yachiyo Industry, Magna, Plastic Omnium, Forecast 2027

Automotive manufacturers prefer automotive plastics in their tank owing to stringent regulations regarding carbon emissions and price-sensitiveness of some of the end users. Carbon emission in passenger cars can be reduced by using greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction technologies. This factor will drive the demand for fuel tank.

Fuel tank market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 18,444.37 million by 2027. Increasing demand for automotive amid rise in the levels of disposable income is one of the major factor driving the growth of the market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the report are TI Fluid Systems, Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd., Magna International Inc., Plastic Omnium, Unipres Corporation, Kautex (A subsidiary of Textron Inc.), ContiTech AG (A Subsidiary of Continental AG), SMA Serbatoi SpA, FTS CO.,LTD. Bellsonica Corporation, Crefact Corporation, Boyd Welding LLC, Elkamet Kunststofftechnik GmbH, Salzburger Aluminium Group, Central Precision Limited, Arrow Radiators (Melksham) Ltd, A. KAYSER AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS GmbH, and PIOLAX, Inc global players.

Segmentation : Global Fuel Tank Market

On the basis of tank capacity, the fuel tank market has been segmented into less than 45 l, 45l -70l and more than 70l.

On the basis of material type, the fuel tank market has been segmented into plastic, aluminum, steel and others.

On the basis of weight, the fuel tank market has been segmented into less than 7kg, 7kg to 10 kg, more than 70kg.

On the basis of propulsion type, the fuel tank market has been segmented into natural gas, hydrogen, internal combustion engine (ICE) and hybrid.

On the basis of sales channel, the fuel tank market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket.

On the basis fuel type, the fuel tank market has been segmented into LPG/CNG, gasoline and diesel.

On the basis of vehicle type, the fuel tank market has been segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, and hybrid vehicle.

Country Level Analysis

The Fuel Tank market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Fuel Tank market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Fuel Tank market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Fuel Tank market.

Major Highlights of Fuel Tank Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Fuel Tank market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Fuel Tank market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Fuel Tank market.

