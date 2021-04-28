Europe and freedom movement and everything that the law does not need opinion

When the Europe and Freedom Movement and its conferences to discuss the country and the right emerged in 2019, I had mixed feelings. On the one hand, I like people who have the initiative, think about projects and implement them, spur our normally amorphous civil society. I like it even more when they do it with their own resources or with the support of companies (although in this case the interest of companies must be measured in sponsoring such projects) rather than chasing after government grants. The public discussion and debate is good, isn’t it? Anyone who promotes them deserves no censorship.