Cereal Bar Market Trends Investors Should Know Top Players are Kellogg Company, Nestlé, Clif Bar & Company, Hain Celestial, General Mills, Atkins Nutritionals, Kind

Global cereal bar market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing number of health-conscious individuals is the major factor for the growth of the market.

A cereal bar is a food product consists of various cereals such as nuts, seeds which are produce by pressing cereals and usually dried fruit as well as berries. They are covered and bind with glucose syrup. Many people due to changing life style prefer cereal bars as an alternative to the less-healthy snacks which provides a rapid source of energy. It is also used as an alternate for a meal. These bars consist of fat burning benefits, added nutrition and low content of calorie.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global cereal bar market are Kellogg Company, Nestlé, Clif Bar & Company, Hain Celestial, General Mills, Inc., Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., Kind LLC, The Quaker Oats Company, Mars Incorporated, FoodBev Media Ltd, MCKEE FOODS, Naturell India Pvt. Ltd., Pharmavite LLC, PepsiCo, Sunny Crunch Foods ltd, Gutscher Mühle Traismauer GmbH, Numix, Dailycer among others.

Cereal Bar Market Segment by Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Major Topics Covered in this Report –

Chapter 1 Study Coverage

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Production by Regions

Chapter 5 Consumption by Regions

Chapter 6 Market Size by Type

Chapter 7 Market Size by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter 9 Production Forecasts

Chapter 10 Consumption Forecast

Chapter 11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

Chapter 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Chapter 13 Key Findings

Chapter 14 Appendix

