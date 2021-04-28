Britney Spears will personally go to court to discuss her guardianship of Britney Spears

Singer Britney Spears will speak in person in Los Angeles court in June about her guardianship, a judge agreed on Tuesday. 39-year-old Spears has been in her father’s custody since 2008 but rarely attends court hearings and does not speak publicly about the legal arrangement she puts under the supervision of the country that affects her personal and financial affairs, including your health , controlled, security and career.

“My client has requested a hearing where she can go directly to court,” said the singer’s lawyer, Samuel Ingham, in court on Tuesday. “My customer asked that this be done quickly.” The judge has scheduled the hearing for June 23rd so Spears can speak in court, but doesn’t know what topics the singer is trying to address.

The singer’s father, Jamie Spears, was appointed her guardian after the daughter was hospitalized for psychiatric treatment after burnout. Britney Spears, who became a teenage phenomenon 20 years ago with hits like “Baby One More Time” and “Toxic”, made it clear a year ago that she doesn’t want her father to be responsible for his fortune.

A proposal made last August to fire him and a Tuesday hearing on a new motion to replace him with another have been postponed to July without discussion. Last month Vivian Thoreen, a lawyer for Jamie Spears, said the singer never asked for the legal agreement to be terminated.

Spears has not performed publicly since October 2018, though he frequently posts photos and videos and dances at home. In 2019 he worked in Las Vegas and was briefly in a mental health facility. The release of a documentary for television in February highlighted your case as well as the #FreeBritney fan movement.

These fans, who gathered outside the courtroom on Tuesday, believe that Spears is in jail and that she is sending cryptic signals asking to be publicized through the news she is posting on her social media. Upon hearing the verdict, the singer’s three dozen supporters clapped their hands.