Brewing Equipment industry sees uncertain future as pandemic and millennials cloud outlook – ALFA LAVAL, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Krones AG, Paul Mueller Company, Praj Industries, MEURA

Brewing Equipment Market is an advanced learning method which utilizes electronic technologies to access educational curriculum away from the traditional classroom. The “Brewing Equipment Market” report provides granular analysis of various definitions, and classification of the industry, applications of the industry, regional breakdown, opportunities, challenges, and chain structure. Brewing Equipment market report provides a complete report on changing market trends, market size and share of each separate segment in the market. It also provides important Brewing Equipment market credentials such as history, various expansions, and trends, trade overview, regional markets, market competitors.

Global brewing equipment market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rapid growth in microbreweries and brewpubs is the major factor for the growth of the market. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

The beer is a popular beverage which is produced from fermentation of various grains which includes rye, wheat, and barley by using water and yeast. The brewing procedure includes milling, malting of the grain, boiling, mashing, lautering, wort separation, cooling, conditioning, fermenting, filtration, cellaring, carbonation and filling. There are approximately 7,500 breweries in the European countries. Since, last two decades, around USD 80.00 billion of beers are marketed in the European region. Currently, internet of things (IoT) technology is applied in the brewery industries which provide the detail information about volume of ingredients, waste products, weight, light and gas levels. With the increasing consumer preferences for artisanal and craft beer as compared to traditional beer or other alcoholic beverages is expected to fuel the market growth in upcoming years.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global brewing equipment market are ALFA LAVAL, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Krones AG, Paul Mueller Company, Praj Industries, MEURA, Della Toffola SpA, Criveller Group, KASPAR SCHULZ, LEHUI, Hypro Group, Ss Brewtech, ICC Northwest, Inc., GW Kent, FLECKS Brauhaus Technik Gmbh, KEG KING, DEUTSCHE BEVERAGE TECHNOLOGY, Prospero Equipment Corporation, BREWBILT MANUFACTURING LLC, Ximo, Meto Beer Equipment among others.

