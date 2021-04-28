Biden raises the minimum wage of 390,000 US workers

Two months after the failure of an agreement with the Republican Party to raise the minimum wage for all workers in the United States, US President Joe Biden unilaterally decreed a 31% increase for federal departmental and agency workers awarded to the US government became private sector.

The increase from $ 10.95 to $ 15 per hour (from nine euros to 12 euros and 40 cents) covers 390,000 people who work in canteens, clean and maintain a wide variety of buildings and military bases, and also work in the healthcare sector – mainly in helping war veterans.

“Nobody who works full-time should continue to live in poverty,” said Biden on Tuesday when he announced the signing of the presidential decree.

After a decade of rift between the two largest American parties, there is no way of reaching a consensus in Congress on an increase in the minimum wage that covers all workers in the country – a decision that cannot be made solely by the President of the United States. The latest increase in the national minimum wage to $ 7.25 an hour (six euros) was approved by Congress in 2009.

In 2014, President Barack Obama unilaterally decreed an initial increase in the minimum wage for workers subcontracted by government agencies to $ 10.10 an hour (eight euros and 36 cents) – a figure that currently stands at $ 10.10 an hour due to inflation adjustments. 95 USD.

The new increase announced by Biden on Tuesday will take effect from 2022.

In January, federal agencies and departments will require that companies wishing to enter into new contracts with the state pay their workers a minimum wage of $ 15 an hour. and then, from March 2022, the wages of all insured workers must begin to reflect the increase decided that week.

Beginning in early 2022, if a company wants to renew an existing contract with US government agencies (typically one year), it will have to pay its employees at least $ 15 an hour.

The big news of the increase announced by Biden is the end of the pay scale for workers from 2024 whose work is rewarded with tips.

In these cases, the minimum is currently $ 7.65 per hour (with companies compensating up to $ 10.95 in cases where the grand total is lower). Starting in 2024, these workers will also receive a minimum of $ 15 an hour and may continue to receive tips.

“Victory for the Country”

Although the federal (national) minimum wage is set at $ 7.25 an hour, the differences between the 50 states are huge: five of them have no minimum wage; In Georgia and Wyoming, the minimum is below the national value ($ 5.15). and in the capital Washington DC the minimum is already 15 US dollars an hour.

“The presidential decree is a victory for our economy and for our country,” Saru Jayaraman, president of the non-governmental organization One Fair Wage, told CNBC.

“President Biden is ensuring that the federal government does not maintain the discriminatory wages that are most often paid to women, people of people, by ending wages below the minimum for subcontractors who receive tips and ensuring that that disabled workers are paid fair color and people with disabilities. “

The presidential decree will be announced the week Biden celebrates his 100th day at the White House and two months after a failed attempt to include a national minimum wage hike in the covid-19 pandemic’s gigantic financial package.

The aid and compensation program for the Americans was approved in early March only with the votes of Congressmen and Senators from the Democratic Party.

In order for it to pass the Senate (where the minority party, in this case the Republican Party, can make any proposal need 60 votes – ten more than the 50 that Democrats currently have), it followed suit from Biden and the Democratic Party a specific process that allows simple majority approval.

However, in order for this process to be approved by the cabinet, which oversees the rules of Congress, Biden and the Democratic Party had to omit the increase in the national minimum wage. Otherwise, the stimulus plan could only be approved with at least 60 votes. which is not possible due to the opposition of the Republican Party.