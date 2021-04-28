Bankers union announced against dismissal from Santander | Banking

The National Union of Bank Employees and Technicians (SNQTB) has already responded to the announcement by Banco Santander Totta that “unilateral reduction procedures” were launched this Wednesday, which include “employees whose functions have become redundant, a measure which includes between 100 and 150 employees ”. “Unilateral reduction procedures or other euphemisms that imply non-consensual measures to reduce the workforce are a criminal offense for Banco Santander workers,” said Paulo Gonçalves Marcos, President of the SNQTB.

The union leader added that the measure announced by Banco Santander “is totally unfair, unreserved, unjustified and unacceptable”.

In a statement, the union structure said: “It has taken note of today’s announcement from Banco Santander on earnings for the first quarter of 2021, in which the bank announced that it had made a provision of 164.5 million euros (which profits have been reduced) has seen a restructuring, particularly of the staff, through unilateral measures targeting 100 to 150 workers whose functions have allegedly become superfluous. “

In the market information on the results of the first quarter, the bank reports that the transformation plan in the national market, “which aimed to adapt its activities to the needs of customers, implied a reduction from 427 to 386 branches (between December 2020 and March) 2021) after 68 bank exit agreements were concluded with insured employees “.

The bank’s management adds that “on that day, procedures will be initiated for a unilateral reduction that will include the other employees whose functions have become redundant, an action that will include between 100 and 150 employees”.

Santander Totta adds that “there is also a general voluntary exit program for employees aged 55+ (Plan 55+)” and that “a restructuring plan will be approved in June following the completion of this plan, the scope and dimensions of which will be based on the results of the plan 55+ set. “

The financial institution states that it currently employs around 950 people over 55 years.

“The SNQTB opposes any unilateral action by the bank that has made the most profits and has been made in Portugal. This is all the more true as Banco Santander admittedly has an early retirement plan by agreement, which should continue to be the matrix to be followed, ”explains the President of the SNQTB.

The union recalls that “Banco Santander has publicly and repeatedly denied the existence of the restructuring process it is now engaging in and that the union has always declared that it exists, with the SNQTB managing Banco Santander under the same process has asked “.

The SNQTB declares: “It will continue to defend its employees on all fronts: in front of the bank’s administration, in Portugal and Spain, in every workplace, in public places, with the government and political groups and, if necessary, even in front of the courts”.

In February this year, four banking unions and the Santander Workers’ Commission took a joint position for the first time calling for the bank’s management to “suspend the institution’s ongoing unilateral restructuring process.” The initiative brought together the National Union of Cadres and Banking Technicians (SNQTB), the Union of Workers in the Financial Sector of Portugal (SBN), Mais Sindicato, the Union of Central Bank Workers (SBC) and the Labor Commission (CT) of Banco Santander Totta.

In the first quarter results, Banco Santander Totta recorded a 71.2% drop in profits to 34.2 million euros on the same day that its parent company, the Spanish group Santander, announced almost five times a consolidated profit of 1,608 million euros more than in the same period last year.

The sharp drop in profits from operations in Portugal is largely explained by the constitution of a “provision of 164.5 million euros (after tax) for restructuring costs, particularly in relation to human resources”. Provisions totaled 427 million euros after 239 million euros in the first quarter of 2020.