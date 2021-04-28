Association deals with the effects of the subdivision in Ribeira da Granja, Porto | Urbanism

The resurrection of an old subdivision process in Ramalde instead of Requezende worries the environmental protection association NDMALO-GE, which fears the effects of the publicly consulted company in Ribeira da Granja. The municipality guarantees to take care of the project’s relationship with the aqueduct, which was in fact the source of an administrative imbroglio that ended up in court because the previous owner of this subdivision was inappropriately prevented from moving on for a decade. Last year, the Porto Court of Appeal even upheld the municipality’s conviction to pay 1.4 million euros plus interest to the company Pinto & Meneses, which sold these rights to a new owner.